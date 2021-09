While Charlotte Johnson Wahl, who has died aged 79, is best known as the mother of the current prime minister, she also found renown during her lifetime as a campaigner on behalf of those with Parkinson’s disease and as a talented painter. Her curator and friend, Nell Butler, who organised an exhibition of her work at the Mall Galleries in 2015, described the approach she took to her art: “At every stage, Johnson Wahl paints with unswerving honesty and power. She speaks for all the emotions of the human heart: sadness, confusion and rage – but also humour, joy and...

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO