Lois (Baldwin) Kenan VANCOUVER, Wash. — May 18, 2021, Journal Entry by Kelly Kenan-Scott: Our beautiful mom, Lois Marie (Baldwin) Kenan, passed away on April 1, 2021, at age 78, from ovarian cancer, in Vancouver, Washington, at Community Home Health & Hospice. As always, she was surrounded by love from family and friends, far and near. She was born on May 7, 1942, in Claremont, New Hampshire, to John “Jack” Noller Sr. and Dorothy Violet (Johnson) Baldwin and was one of three children. Lois grew up on a dairy farm and graduated high school in Charlestown, New Hampshire. She attended Keene Teachers College, and taught elementary school in Greece, Germany, Texas, Vermont, New Hampshire and Alaska, where she retired from teaching. An avid traveler, she toured places such as Jamaica, Africa, Mexico, China, Nepal, Turkey, Italy, Canada, Russia, Australia and Fiji. She also travelled throughout the USA, even as recently as last summer while still battling cancer. Along with travelling, Lois loved the outdoors and enjoyed skiing, hiking, biking, fishing, rafting, windsurfing, skydiving, heli-skiing and dancing. She was the most amazing mom and grandmother who always gave us her love and attention. Lois eagerly shared her zest for life and passed along her passion for travel and adventure to us all. She never tired of spending time with her grandchildren, and especially loved teaching them to ski in Colorado. We miss her dearly. Lois is survived by her fiancé, Cecil Bell, of Bagdad, Florida; her children, Kelly Kenan-Scott (daughter), of Vancouver, Washington, and Kevin Kenan (son) and his wife, Stephanie Kenan, of Eugene, Oregon; her brother, John N. “Jack” Baldwin Jr. and his wife, Linda Baldwin, of Spofford, New Hampshire; five grandchildren, Caitlin, Blaine, Skyler, Octavia and Ella; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who are family. She was predeceased by her parents, John "Jack" Sr. and Dorothy Baldwin; and her brother, Scott Wilson Baldwin. A graveside service is scheduled on Sept. 17, 2021, at 10 a.m. in Hope Hill Cemetery, North Charlestown, New Hampshire.