AM Yoga at PCC

Join Yoga Alliance licensed teacher Kate Casey at Union Park (611 Park Street, Manitowoc, WI) at 6 PM on Wednesday, September 15, to connect with nature and yourself. This yoga class will be accessible for all students, regardless of age, experience, or physical ability. Participants will be guided through gentle yoga postures designed to relieve tension in the body and mind while enjoying the summer sunshine. Please bring your own mat. Space is limited to 20 people. Registration is required. Head to the “Events” page at www.manitowoclibrary.org to sign up. Registration opens at 9 AM on Monday, August 30. Kate Casey is a RYT-500 yoga teacher, trained in the ashtanga and vinyasa flow systems. She has been teaching since 2013 with a strong understanding of human anatomy and alignment. Kate’s mission is to provide a safe and relaxing environment for all students, while integrating the physical practice of yoga with the philosophical traditions of deeper self-inquiry.

MANITOWOC, WI ・ 9 DAYS AGO