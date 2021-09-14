CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Padres lose to Giants 9-1

 9 days ago

The Padres lost to the Giants 10-1 on Monday night, as Yu Darvish allowed 8 runs in 4 innings. Afterwards, Jayce Tingler and Yu Darvish discussed the team’s losing effort.

