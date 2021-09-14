Forever Fit

Mix up your Pilates routine with local trainer Jenna Leamy on her XFormer machines, which offer a high-intensity, low-impact, full-body, resistance-based workout. When Jenna Leamy moved to Laguna Beach last spring, she was looking for the type of resistance training program that she was used to doing on the East Coast. When she couldn’t find what she was looking for, she decided to open her own fitness studio: reDefined by Jenna Leamy. With more than 10 years of experience as a yoga teacher and six years as a resistance training coach, she wanted to bring her knowledge and expertise to Laguna and offer something different.

LAGUNA BEACH, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO