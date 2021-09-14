CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Murfreesboro, TN

Forever Fit

murfreesborotn.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is a circuit class with interval training. We will use various types of equipment for a total body workout. You must sign up for all classes due to the limited number of spaces available. Limit 20. Meets in room 204. For ages 60+.

www.murfreesborotn.gov

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
murfreesborotn.gov

Get Fit, Stay Fit

This class focuses on strength, balance, cardio, core, and range of motion. Saturday class added! You must sign up for all classes due to the limited number of spaces available. No class September 6 or October 7. Limit 35. Meets in Room 105.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Idaho Mountain Express

Fitness Guru

Hands down, the biggest reason people hire a personal trainer is that they want to be stronger and healthier. To achieve that goal, throughout a lifetime, it is essential that we maintain a vigorous level of physical activity to not only age well and be healthy, but also to keep our bones strong.
WORKOUTS
chanhassen.mn.us

Fit for Life

A fun workout program designed for the active 55+ adult who exercises with few limitations. The class uses various strengths, cardio and balance moves to help you stay active, live a healthy lifestyle, and feel young at heart. Guaranteed to start your day with a smile. $5 Drop-ins as capacity allows.
CHANHASSEN, MN
KATU.com

Crunch Fitness

Why workout alone when it's way more fun together? Chloe Carlson met with Erin Rose at Crunch Fitness in Beaverton to see how they’re making fitness fun and keeping it safe during COVID times. For more information visit crunch.com. This segment was sponsored by Crunch Fitness,
BEAVERTON, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Murfreesboro, TN
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
Murfreesboro, TN
Lifestyle
murfreesborotn.gov

Gentle Fitness at St. Clair

Focuses on building strength and increasing flexibility and range of motion. Great class for beginners or those who haven’t exercised in a while. You must sign up for all classes due to the limited number of spaces available. For ages 60+. Limit 20. Meets in Room 204 .
MURFREESBORO, TN
ABC 4

A boutique fitness studio for your unique fitness needs

The Body Lab’s Owner, Jenn Jacobs, came by to tell us about her Pilates and Fitness Boutique Studio for another segment of Fitness Friday. The Body Lab offers group classes and private sessions. Centered around creating a unique fitness and or post-rehab recovery program for each individual based on the participant’s health history, skill and fitness level and posture.
WORKOUTS
lagunabeachmagazine.com

Redefining Fitness

Mix up your Pilates routine with local trainer Jenna Leamy on her XFormer machines, which offer a high-intensity, low-impact, full-body, resistance-based workout. When Jenna Leamy moved to Laguna Beach last spring, she was looking for the type of resistance training program that she was used to doing on the East Coast. When she couldn’t find what she was looking for, she decided to open her own fitness studio: reDefined by Jenna Leamy. With more than 10 years of experience as a yoga teacher and six years as a resistance training coach, she wanted to bring her knowledge and expertise to Laguna and offer something different.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Workouts
murfreesborotn.gov

AM Yoga at PCC

A great way to wind down. Focuses on improving your balance and flexibility, while at the same time reducing stress. For beginning and intermediate levels.
MURFREESBORO, TN
murfreesborotn.gov

Zumba® at PCC

Ditch the workout...join the party! Zumba is a dynamic and FUN dance-based fitness program for everyone!
MURFREESBORO, TN
West Valley View

Get fit this fall and win with Fitness in the Park

Fitness in the Park returns to Sundance Park with a free eight-week workout program beginning 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 20. Join certified instructors for yoga on Mondays and zumba on Tuesdays. Advanced registration is required and limited. To register, visit https://bit.ly/36HNlfh. To help get residents motivated, they will also have...
WORKOUTS
murfreesborotn.gov

Yoga with Larry

Gentle yoga for seniors that is suitable for beginning to intermediate level. You must be able to lie down and stand up without assistance for this class. Mats are provided or you may bring your own. Cost: $10/ month. Limit 25. Meets in Room 206.
MURFREESBORO, TN
murfreesborotn.gov

Metabolic Burn at PCC

Short intense bouts of strength and cardio training followed by short periods of rest. This style of training helps the body burn calories and fat throughout the day.
MURFREESBORO, TN
murfreesborotn.gov

Chair Yoga at St. Clair

Improving flexibility, relieving stiffness, and creating a happy mental state are a few benefits that chair yoga provides for our bodies. You must sign up for all classes due to the limited number of spaces available. For ages 60+. Limit 15. Meets in Room 206.
MURFREESBORO, TN
murfreesborotn.gov

Essentrics: A Balance Class at St. Clair

Join us for a functional fitness class designed to develop flexibility, mobility, & balance through a series of gentle yet effective full body exercises. We will use a combination of ballet, Tai Chi, & yoga movements to support healthy muscles, joints, & connective tissue. Must be able to walk without the help of another person and not use a walker, scooter or wheelchair most of the time for mobility. For ages 60+. No class on September 6.
MURFREESBORO, TN
everythinglubbock.com

Forever Family: Meet Zian

12-year-old Zian loves school, football, baseball, and hanging out with his friends. The sixth grader is quiet when you first meet him, but his eyes light up when he starts talking about his favorite hobby: video games. “I like to play Game Beast, Rocket League, Fortnite, and Minecraft,” Zian said.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
NWI.com

FITNESS EVENTS: Get moving with these upcoming fitness events

Verify information with venues as hours may change, class sizes may be limited, advance registration or online scheduling may be necessary and some opportunities may be limited to members only. South Holland Fun Run 5K. SEPTEMBER 11, 7:30 a.m. Veterans Memorial Park, 500 E. 160th Place, South Holland. raceroster.com. The...
FLOSSMOOR, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy