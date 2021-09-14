‘No sentence will bring James back’: Middletown mother’s murder sentencing led to packed courtroom, powerful statements
A Middletown woman who admitted to killing her 6-year-old son whose body was disposed of in the Ohio River has been given a life prison sentence. Brittany Gosney, 29, and her boyfriend, James Hamilton, 43, were indicted in March on a combined 31-count indictment for the slaying of James Hutchinson on Feb. 26 in rural Preble County and the disposal of his body days later in the river near Lawrenceburg, Indiana.www.journal-news.com
