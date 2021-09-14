ACROSS OUR COMMUNITIES
Internationally acclaimed Irish tenor Emmet Cahill will present his fall comeback concert at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 1 at St. Columba Cathedral, 159 W. Rayen Ave. near downtown. This will be the singer’s fourth appearance at the church, having previously performed in December of 2016 and 2017, as well as in May 2019. Cahill is one of the lead singers of Celtic Thunder and his concert will be a combination of Irish music, classical music, show tunes and church hymns.www.salemnews.net
