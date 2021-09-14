CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Youngstown, OH

ACROSS OUR COMMUNITIES

Salem News Online
 9 days ago

Internationally acclaimed Irish tenor Emmet Cahill will present his fall comeback concert at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 1 at St. Columba Cathedral, 159 W. Rayen Ave. near downtown. This will be the singer’s fourth appearance at the church, having previously performed in December of 2016 and 2017, as well as in May 2019. Cahill is one of the lead singers of Celtic Thunder and his concert will be a combination of Irish music, classical music, show tunes and church hymns.

www.salemnews.net

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Top U.S. diplomat in Haiti resigns over 'inhumane' treatment of migrants

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Special Envoy for Haiti, Daniel Foote, has resigned over what he called the administration's "inhumane" treatment of Haitian migrants. "With deep disappointment and apologies to those seeking crucial changes, I resign from my position as Special Envoy for Haiti, effective immediately," said Foote in his resignation letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday, obtained by NBC News.
IMMIGRATION
NBC News

FDA OKs Pfizer's booster shot for older adults and people at high risk

The Food and Drug Administration authorized a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine Wednesday for emergency use in people ages 65 and up, as well as those 18 and older at high risk of exposure to the coronavirus or severe illness. Boosters are to be given at least six months after people get their second doses of the Pfizer vaccine.
INDUSTRY
NBC News

Biden, Macron to meet in person amid submarine tension

WASHINGTON — The White House acknowledged Wednesday that U.S. officials could have consulted and communicated better with their French counterparts over a nuclear-powered submarine deal with Australia that has triggered a diplomatic firestorm with France. In a joint statement following a call between President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Columbiana, OH
City
Goshen, OH
Local
Ohio Society
City
Winona, OH
Youngstown, OH
Society
Local
Ohio Entertainment
Youngstown, OH
Education
Local
Ohio Education
State
Ohio State
Youngstown, OH
Entertainment
Columbiana, OH
Society
City
Youngstown, OH
City
Beloit, OH
Columbiana, OH
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Church Building#Animals#Irish#St Columba Cathedral#Winona Museum#Quaker Meeting House#The East Palestine Eagles#The Quakertown Trolley#The Dale Shaffer Library#Cwc#Messy Church#Goshen Friends#The Srmc Foundation
The Hill

Lawmakers say police reform talks are over

A bipartisan group of lawmakers spearheading police reform negotiations say their talks are officially over amid deep divisions that they weren't able to overcome. Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), who has been negotiating with Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) and Rep. Karen Bass (D-Calif.) for months, said on Wednesday that those talks had ended without a deal to reform police tactics and put new accountability measures in place.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNN

Sarah Jessica Parker isn't ready to address Willie Garson's death

(CNN) — Sarah Jessica Parker acknowledged "Sex and the City" costar Chris Noth's tribute to Willie Garson, but she's not there yet. Garson, who played Parker's character's gay best friend Stanford Blatch in the "Sex and the City" series, died this week. He was 57. On his Instagram account, Noth,...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy