‘Y: The Last Man’

By Kayla Cobb
Decider
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReady for a new twist on an old apocalyptic story? FX on Hulu has your back. Adapted from Brian K. Vaughn and Pia Guerra’s comic book of the same name, Y: The Last Man takes place in a world where all people and animals with a Y chromosome have been killed, save for two. As far as end-of-the-world shows go, it’s a good one. But what makes it extraordinary is comedic and emotional twists it takes to differentiate itself from other similar narratives. In many ways, this new drama channels some of the endless layers we’ve all found during this pandemic.

decider.com

Rolling Stone

‘Y: The Last Man’: A World Where Women Rule

FX on Hulu’s Y: The Last Man begins with glimpses of a world transformed by a catastrophe. As we race around the globe, we see images of dead bodies everywhere and of impromptu memorials to the fallen. As an onscreen graphic tells us it’s “Three Weeks After” whatever happened, we see a figure in a poncho and gas mask leaving graffitied messages on walls, chasing a monkey through urban streets filled with more corpses, some of them still in the seats of the cars where they died. Our hero — who removes his mask long enough to reveal himself as...
TV SERIES
KGET 17

‘Y: The Last Man’ looks at world thrown into chaos

The use of comic books as the basis for television projects continues with the new FX on Hulu series “Y: The Last Man.” The award-winning comic book – that launched in 2002 and ran for 60 issues – is based on the idea that anyone with a Y chromosome has mysteriously died. The only males left on the planet are one man and one monkey.
TV SERIES
Entertainment Weekly

Y: The Last Man review: A long-awaited adaptation can't escape apocalypse fatigue

Y: The Last Man was one of the best comics ever. Now it's a boring TV show. The first sentence makes the second one sound suspicious, like I'm a complaining fanboy. Let me explain. At best, the new FX on Hulu drama (debuting Sept. 13) takes the Brian K. Vaughan/Pia Guerra source material in intriguing new directions. Too often, though, it's a dutiful adaptation, turning the comic's eccentricity into a familiar genre wallow.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Y: The Last Man Review: Shining a Light on Underexplored Corners of the Gendered Apocalypse

After more than a decade of attempts to bring Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra's Y: The Last Man comic book series to life, a TV series inspired by the 60-issue storyline finally lands on FX next week. A lot has changed since the comic concluded in 2008, not only from a media perspective but also from a cultural standpoint, in regards to both the storytelling witnessed in comic book adaptations and the gender dynamics throughout the world. The wait for this adaptation has largely paid off, with the FX series managing to faithfully bring expected moments to life, while also incorporating more perspectives on the catastrophe that expands upon the gendered apocalypse.
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

The World of ‘Y: The Last Man’ Isn’t a Dream for Yorick Brown

Some men may fleetingly dream of being the only guy left on Earth. In reality, it’s not much fun for New Yorker Yorick Brown (Ben Schnetzer, above), who, after a strange, sudden cataclysm kills billions of people, is the only surviving human with a Y chromosome. “Yorick is the type...
TV SERIES
IGN

Y: The Last Man First Three Episodes Video Review

Y: The Last Man premieres with three episodes on Monday, Sept. 13 on FX on Hulu. Spoiler-free review by Matt Fowler. Y: The Last Man thankfully gives us a few episodes to watch at the outset, as the story doesn't begin to pick up and take proper shape until the third one. The tale definitely has unique elements and a ghastly hook, but the actual doomsday-focused moments don't land as provocatively as intended given the overcrowded landscape of dystopian ruin in pop culture. That plus the story's overall focus on the governing instead of the governed makes for a sludgy watch at times. Still, there are enough seeds planted in these first three episodes to bloom into something exciting and interesting going forward, and we're certainly left with one hell of a moment to chew on.
TV SERIES
Decider

‘Y: The Last Man’ Review: FX’s Comic Adaptation Has Potential

It takes FX on Hulu’s adaptation of Y: The Last Man a few episodes to get going. That’s not entirely unexpected. Bringing any apocalyptic story to the screen is a feat, let alone one one from a creator who loves to cannonball into ambitious worlds like Brian K. Vaughan. He and Pia Guerra’s comic book of the same name is an epic, one that immediately starts with the end of the world and keeps finding new and interesting answers to the question “what now?” But when it gets going, FX on Hulu’s latest thriller channels the most interesting aspects of the end-of-times TV subgenre. At its best Y: The Last Man is a thoughtful, subversive, and surprisingly funny saga of catastrophic loss. It just takes a while to build up momentum.
TV SERIES
washingtonnewsday.com

How to Stream ‘Y: The Last Man’ for Free Right Now.

How to Stream ‘Y: The Last Man’ for Free Right Now. In the new dystopian series Y: The Last Man, half of the world’s population perishes. Every man in the world, except one, and his monkey, dies in unknown circumstances at the start of the novel. Diane Lane, Ashley Romans,...
TV SERIES
Decider

FX’s ‘Y: The Last Man’ Misunderstands Its Leading Man

I’ve been waiting for a stellar Y: The Last Man adaptation for over 15 years. That’s how long I’ve been a fan of Brian K. Vaughn and Pia Guerra’s idiosyncratic post-apocalyptic tale. I was in love with Vaughn’s irreverently dark wit and masterful plot construction and Guerra’s beautifully human art. I was fascinated by the series’s sprawling look at women driven to adapt in a landscape suddenly devoid of men. Most of all, I adored the bond forged between the intrepid Agent 355 and her charge, the titular “last man,” Yorick Brown.
TV SERIES
geekculture.co

Y: The Last Man Will Be Available On Disney+ In Singapore

It looks like when it comes to streaming, the folks in Singapore are getting a good deal. Y: The Last Man will be streaming day and date together with the US. Although Hulu is not a thing here, Disney+ has been able to get Y: The Last Man as part of the service.
TV & VIDEOS
wmleader.com

Y: The Last Man’s showrunner on adapting the comic: ‘It’s not a blueprint for television’

A decade ago, when Eliza Clark read Y: The Last Man for the first time, she kept thinking about how she would adapt it for television. “It combined so many things that I loved,” she tells The The Madison Leader Gazette. The story takes place after a mysterious event that kills off everyone with a Y chromosome, with the exception of a man named Yorrick (and his monkey). She describes it as “such an interesting look at identity.” At the time, she was working as a writer’s assistant, so it was mostly a dream. But 10 years later — after a few stops working on shows like The Killing and Rubicon — Clark got the chance to lead FX’s live-action version of Y: The Last Man. It was an opportunity not only to adapt a series she loved, but to update it for modern audiences.
TV SERIES
Inverse

Is Y: The Last Man worth watching? Critics say it could become “a show”

Y: The Last Man offers an interesting if not wholly original premise: What happens when all the men disappear on Earth, except for one?. This new FX series, adapted from the award-winning graphic novel by Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra, turns that premise into a genre-bending political thriller. The show begins when a mysterious event causes all people and animals with a Y chromosome to fall dead except for one man Yorick (Ben Schnetzer) and his pet male monkey Ampersand.
TV SERIES
Minneapolis Star Tribune

TV series 'Y: The Last Man' imagines a world run by women

In "Y: The Last Man," women finally get their chance to run the world. It's far from paradise. The series, which debuts Monday on Hulu, is set in a post-apocalyptic world where every mammal with a Y chromosome drops dead. The two exceptions: a well-mannered pet monkey and his cisgender owner, Yorick Brown, who just happens to be the new president's son. His attempt to escape capture is at the heart of the 10-part series. So is anarchy.
TV SERIES
Roger Ebert

Y: The Last Man Takes Its Time to Find Its Own Personality

“Y: The Last Man” has been in some stage of production for years, set as a feature film more than once and then stuck in development hell as a TV series. After the massive success of projects based on highbrow graphic novels like “Watchmen” and “The Walking Dead,” it made sense that Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra’s masterpiece would be high atop any producer’s list of dream projects. At one point, Shia LaBeouf was to play the lead role in a film by director D.J. Caruso. That was over a decade ago. The world of television (and just the world, really) has changed a lot since then and “Y: The Last Man” feels different than it would have in 2008. The source is still a robust piece of storytelling—it’s one of the best graphic novels of all time—but much of the adaptation will feel familiar, sometimes in a positive sense but sometimes as if this is an echo of better material. It’s impossible not to think of another post-apocalyptic basic cable comic success when watching the show (or even HBO’s critical darling “The Leftovers”) but being reminded of beloved fiction isn’t always a bad thing. I walked into these six episodes hoping that the creators found away to adapt this as richly as “Watchmen” but entertained enough that they found something close enough to the first couple seasons of “The Walking Dead” to keep me watching.
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Y: The Last Man Series Premiere Review: Brave New World

It's slightly surreal to watch a show about a global catastrophe during, well, a global catastrophe. But Y: The Last Man Season 1 Episode 1 begins with such promise that it's impossible not to be hooked. It's the show you didn't know you needed - a post-apocalyptic drama populated almost...
TV SERIES
ramascreen.com

Interview: Composer Herdís Stefánsdóttir Talks Scoring Y: THE LAST MAN Series

In the anticipation of FX’s new series Y: THE LAST MAN, coming to Hulu on Sept 13, I recently had the opportunity to interview Icelandic composer Herdís Stefánsdóttir who took an unconventional approach to create an experimental, apocalyptic, adventurous, and hopeful score for this new show that's based on Brian K. Vaughan's critically acclaimed graphic novel.
ENTERTAINMENT

