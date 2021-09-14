‘Y: The Last Man’
Ready for a new twist on an old apocalyptic story? FX on Hulu has your back. Adapted from Brian K. Vaughn and Pia Guerra’s comic book of the same name, Y: The Last Man takes place in a world where all people and animals with a Y chromosome have been killed, save for two. As far as end-of-the-world shows go, it’s a good one. But what makes it extraordinary is comedic and emotional twists it takes to differentiate itself from other similar narratives. In many ways, this new drama channels some of the endless layers we’ve all found during this pandemic.decider.com
