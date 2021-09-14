Next week on Showtime you’re going to have a chance to see Billions season 5 episode 10; also, a chance for Axe to take another big swing. One of the things we’ve come to know about Damian Lewis’ character over time is rather simple: He didn’t become enormously successful playing it safe. This is a guy who has taken one big swing after the next and he’s never been concerned with stressing anyone else out. If he thinks he knows what’s right, he’ll go for it regardless of the consequences. This is something that you’ll see play out further in this upcoming episode as he blindsides a number of the folks at Axe Capital.

TV SERIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO