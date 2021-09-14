CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

‘Billions’ Season 5

By Josh Sorokach
Decider
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: TV’s just a little bit better when Billions is on the air. Do I always know exactly what’s going on when I’m watching Billions? No! Of course not! But even my primitive brain can follow the three immutable characteristics of every Billions character: they have an unquenchable thirst for vengeance, they’re always involved in a deliciously intricate scheme, and they routinely speak in needlessly complex parables filled with arcane historical references. I love it! Welcome back, Billions! We missed you.

decider.com

Comments / 0

Related
purewow.com

‘Virgin River’ Star Martin Henderson Gets Down on One Knee & Asks Alexandra Breckenridge to Do Season 4

It’s been a crazy day for fans of Netflix’s Virgin River. The streaming platform recently revealed that the series had been renewed for a fourth and fifth season. Naturally, the official IG account of the popular drama didn’t let the news go by without confirming it in a clever video featuring stars Alexandra Breckenridge (Mel Monroe) and Martin Henderson (Jack Sheridan). “Season 4 and Season 5 picked up by Netflix! Thank each and everyone of you for all your support! We so appreciate it!” the post’s caption read.
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

Dancing With the Stars: Who Stands the Best Chance of Winning Season 30?

Dancing With the Stars‘ Season 30 cast is now set, meaning it’s time to do what we always do at this time of the year: Speculate wildly about each celebrity’s chances!. Ahead of Monday’s season premiere (ABC, 8/7c), we’re breaking down our predictions of how Dancing‘s milestone cycle will pan out, from the performers destined for early elimination (a Cobra Kai sensei, perhaps?) to the legitimate contenders for that Mirrorball trophy. And though the official cast announcement earlier this month prompted the usual chorus of, “Wait, who are these people?” from some viewers, this year’s roster is actually quite stacked with potential winners: A former backup dancer, multiple Broadway alumni and a current pop star? We’ve got ourselves a competition, folks.
TV SHOWS
GoldDerby

Don’t forget: Wednesday’s ‘Big Brother 23’ is airing later than usual — and there’s another Friday episode this week

If you thought last week’s “Big Brother 23” TV schedule was wacky, well, get ready for another one. There won’t be five hours of “Big Brother” this week, but you do have to adjust your viewing schedule again because Wednesday’s episode is airing at 10/9c and there is another Friday episode. The Wednesday, Sept. 22 episode got bumped back to accommodate the two-hour premiere of “Survivor 41,” which marks the return of the grandfather of reality competition programs after it was sidelined by COVID-19 for more than a year. Following its supersized return, “Big Brother 23” will air its final Veto...
TV SHOWS
tvinsider.com

Monday TV Ratings: How Did ‘NCIS’ Do in Its New Time Slot?

Inarguably the biggest and most surprising scheduling move for fall 2021 is NCIS out of its usual Tuesday, 8/7c slot to Mondays at 9/8c, leading into the new spinoff in the franchise, Hawai’i. But with the procedural heading into its 19th season, fans are likely to follow it wherever it goes, right?
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
TVLine

Fall TV Preview 2021: Exclusive Scoop and Photos on 20+ Returning Favorites!

After an odd, erratic, pandemic-altered year of television, something akin to a regular fall TV season has returned — and so, too, has our annual Fall TV Preview. Before Premiere Week officially kicks off on Monday, Sept. 20, Team TVLine has compiled the below overview of nearly two dozen returning favorites, packed with exclusive scoop and photos you won’t find anywhere else.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Billions season 5 episode 10 spoilers: Axe’s surprise announcement

Next week on Showtime you’re going to have a chance to see Billions season 5 episode 10; also, a chance for Axe to take another big swing. One of the things we’ve come to know about Damian Lewis’ character over time is rather simple: He didn’t become enormously successful playing it safe. This is a guy who has taken one big swing after the next and he’s never been concerned with stressing anyone else out. If he thinks he knows what’s right, he’ll go for it regardless of the consequences. This is something that you’ll see play out further in this upcoming episode as he blindsides a number of the folks at Axe Capital.
TV SERIES
TVLine

The Conners Recap: Was Darlene Able to Salvage Her Relationship With Ben? Grade the Live Season 4 Premiere!

The Conners kicked off Season 4 with a live premiere that allowed viewers at home to “join” the family, all while Darlene and Dan navigated new and challenging hurdles in their respective relationships. Darlene, still determined to prove to Ben that she was serious about a future with him, put a deposit down on an apartment. She presented the signed lease to him — after the show broke the fourth wall and had Darlene run from one set to the other to find him — and he told her he’d think about it. Later, upon arriving at the Wellman plant to talk...
TV SERIES
Variety

TV Ratings: ‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Debuts Strong, While ‘The Big Leap’ Makes Small Entrance

“NCIS: Hawai’i” scored big for CBS on the first Monday of the fall TV season (a feat achieved even with the competition with all of the other networks back with originals and ESPN’s “Monday Night Football.”) The police procedural, which stars Vanessa Lachey, Yasmine Al-Bustami, Jason Antoon, Noah Mills, Alex Tarrant, Tori Anderson and Kian Talan, was the top show of the 10 p.m. primetime slot, attracting 6.33 million viewers and improving on last year’s premiere of “Bull” by over 40% in the same time period. The OG “NCIS,” created by Donald P. Bellisario and Don McGill, made a triumphant 19th...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Decider

‘Squid Game’ Season 1 Ending, Explained

Do you want to play a game? How about a Squid Game? Netflix‘s new mysterious mind game series has viewers scratching their heads, wondering who won, who lost, and who, exactly, was running the game the entire time. If you’re looking for a little puzzle to solve, we recommend checking out the Korean series streaming now — it’s currently ranked on Netflix’s Top 10 most watched movies and shows. Breezed through all the episodes and feeling a little confused? We can help.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Is The Good Doctor new tonight on ABC? Season 5 premiere news

Is The Good Doctor new tonight on ABC? Given that Dancing with the Stars is on the air, it makes sense to wonder about that. We’ll break things down within this article, as we’ve got a little bit of good news and bad. Here’s what should make some of you...
TV SERIES
Decider

‘Virgin River’ Renewed for Seasons 4 and 5 on Netflix

Virgin River will stream onwards over at Netflix! The platform announced today that the hit drama has been renewed for two more seasons after a wildly successful third season debuted earlier this year. Fans of Virgin River can expect to see new episodes of the rustic series arriving on Netflix soon.
TV SERIES
Decider

Netflix Ties All-Time Emmys Record With 44 Wins In One Year

In 2013, Netflix made Emmys history, winning the very first Primetime Emmy for House of Cards. Now eight years later the streaming giant came very close to doing it again. Tonight Netflix brought home 10 Primetime Emmys, bringing its total wins this year to 44 and tying it for the record of most Emmy wins for a platform or network in a single year.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘Ordinary Joe’ Delivers James Wolk Three Times, Trying to Capture ‘This Is Us’ Magic: TV Review

James Wolk is a naturally appealing TV lead. So much so that viewers may even forgive the early scenes of his new drama “Ordinary Joe” for casting him as a college senior. Wolk, at 36 a veteran of projects including “Mad Men” and “Watchmen,” first came to audiences’ attention on network TV, and it’s to network TV he returns this month. “Ordinary Joe” tracks one character through three lives, investigating the consequences of three possible decisions its protagonist might have made. If, after his college graduation, he spent the day with his family, with his girlfriend (Elizabeth Lail), or with a...
TV SERIES
Decider

7 Shows Like ‘Squid Game’

Squid Game follows a young father scrapped for cash and desperate for any funds to help him raise his daughter. After he scores an invite to a mysterious game, he decides to enter and try his hand at winning a fortune. But the games grow deadly, and he realizes there’s a lot more in store than just poker or board games.
TV SERIES
Decider

What Time Does ‘9-1-1’ Season 5 Premiere on Fox?

When the world is full of disasters, you need some heroes. That’s what Fox’s 9-1-1 is all about. Created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Tim Minear, Fox’s emergency drama cycles through the daily lives and emergencies of a group of Los Angeles’ first responders. And since this is a Murphy show we’re talking about, you know those emergencies are all an 11 on the crazy scale. We’re talking bouncy castles that fly away, earthquakes that only kill sexual predators, and two-episode tidal waves sagas. Basically, it’s a perfect show.
TV SERIES
Decider

Is ‘The Father Who Moves Mountains’ Based on a True Story?

How can one parent’s love fare against unforgiving forces of nature? That’s a question that Romanian director Daniel Sandu’s new Netflix film The Father Who Moves Mountains seeks to answer. But is the survival drama a work of fiction, or actually based on a true story? Let’s break it down.
MOVIES
Decider

Will ‘Star Wars Visions’ Be Released Weekly? Episode Schedule

Star Wars: Visions is a new animated series on Disney+. The series may be set a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away, but it’s totally unlike anything you’ve seen in the Star Wars franchise. For the series, Lucasfilm recruited seven Japanese animation studios and essentially told them to do whatever they wanted to do. The result? Nine short films that span the entirety of the Star Wars mythos and take the saga in bold new directions.
TV & VIDEOS
Decider

What Time Does ‘What If…?’ Episode 7 Come Out on Disney+?

We’re fast approaching the final third of What If…? Season 1, and all bets are off. We’ve seen this show do some truly weird and wild stuff over the past month—including a whole lot of death and destruction. So if that’s how What If…? handled it’s middle batch of episodes, what in the world will go down in the home stretch?
TV SERIES
Decider

What Time Is ‘The Masked Singer’ on Fox Tonight?

The Masked Singer is back! That means it’s time to sharpen those Wikipedia skills, and yell at Ken Jeong for bad guesses. When The Masked Singer first premiered on Fox in 2019, it was fun and silly little show. No one could have predicted the behemoth it would become. So far the reality competition show has received an Emmy nomination, a spinoff show in The Masked Dancer, and its own after show. And now it’s all coming back for a sixth season. Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch new episodes of The Masked Singer.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy