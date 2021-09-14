‘Billions’ Season 5
I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: TV’s just a little bit better when Billions is on the air. Do I always know exactly what’s going on when I’m watching Billions? No! Of course not! But even my primitive brain can follow the three immutable characteristics of every Billions character: they have an unquenchable thirst for vengeance, they’re always involved in a deliciously intricate scheme, and they routinely speak in needlessly complex parables filled with arcane historical references. I love it! Welcome back, Billions! We missed you.decider.com
