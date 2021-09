The pictured subjects are wanted for questioning in reference to Burglary and Financial Card Theft/Fraud that occurred on the 1800 block of Melton Road in Augusta on Sept. 11. The community’s assistance is needed in identifying the subjects. Any information in regards to the subjects should be sent to Deputy Thomas Langford with the Criminal Investigation Division of the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office (706)821-1038, (706)821-1020 or (706)821-1080.

AUGUSTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO