Severe storms possible Monday and Tuesday night

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A very slow-moving storm system will cross the area on Thursday. It will take all day and much of this evening before exiting. Scattered showers through the early morning will turn steady and at times heavy. Expect rain mid-morning through late afternoon. This begins north and west of the metro area and ends late Thursday night down the shore. This storm is moving more north than east which will lead to the potential for flash flooding in the afternoon and evening. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect from 11 a.m. Thursday until 2 a.m. Friday. About 1 to 3 inches of rain is possible. Gusty thunderstorms will be the main threat. After the cold front passes Friday morning skies will begin to clear and breezy cooler conditions will move in. The weekend looks beautiful with high pressure and temperatures in the 40’s-50’s at night with 70’s during the day. There is a question mark about a brief shower Saturday night as a reinforcing cold front moves through. CBS3 Meteorologist Tammie Souza contributed to this report.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 HOUR AGO