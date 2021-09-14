CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Severe storms possible Monday and Tuesday night

KDVR.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA cold front will push through Colorado Monday night dropping high temperatures into the 70s for Tuesday. Here's Dave Fraser's forecast.

kdvr.com

WYTV.com

Rain and strong to severe storms possible this afternoon

Cloudy with isolated drizzle or light rain this morning. Temperatures in the mid 60’s and muggy. Showers and afternoon thunderstorms likely this afternoon and early evening. Strong to severe storms possible today. Strong winds will be the primary threat but the ingredients will be in place for isolated tornadoes in the region.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Weather: Slow-Moving Storm System Bringing Potential For Gusty Thunderstorms, Flooding

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A very slow-moving storm system will cross the area on Thursday. It will take all day and much of this evening before exiting. Scattered showers through the early morning will turn steady and at times heavy. Expect rain mid-morning through late afternoon. This begins north and west of the metro area and ends late Thursday night down the shore. This storm is moving more north than east which will lead to the potential for flash flooding in the afternoon and evening. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect from 11 a.m. Thursday until 2 a.m. Friday. About 1 to 3 inches of rain is possible. Gusty thunderstorms will be the main threat. After the cold front passes Friday morning skies will begin to clear and breezy cooler conditions will move in. The weekend looks beautiful with high pressure and temperatures in the 40’s-50’s at night with 70’s during the day. There is a question mark about a brief shower Saturday night as a reinforcing cold front moves through. CBS3 Meteorologist Tammie Souza contributed to this report. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
KDVR.com

Temps in the 80s with wildfire smoke

Temperatures will hit the 80s on Thursday with sunshine and dry conditions. Moderate to heavy wildfire smoke will build back in across the state. Here's Dave Fraser's forecast.
ENVIRONMENT
KDVR.com

Warm, dry start to fall on Front Range

DENVER (KDVR) — The fall equinox happened Wednesday afternoon at 1:20 p.m., marking the official start to fall. Fall is going to kick off on a warm and dry note on the Front Range. Temperatures will hit the 80s on Thursday with sunshine and dry conditions. Moderate to heavy wildfire...
DENVER, CO

