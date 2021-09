COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– A Colorado Springs family is grieving the loss of their little girl, Wongel Estifanos, after a family trip to Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park ended in tragedy. (credit: Bemni Mekonnen) “She’s not supposed to die at this age she is only six, the parent is not supposed to bury their child,” Bemni Mekonnen said. Mekonnen is a close friend of the family and was asked by 6-year-old Wongel‘s parents to share with the community more about their little girl. “She was a social butterfly,” he said. “Once you meet her, you just never forget who she is.” That captivating charm, captured in...

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 12 DAYS AGO