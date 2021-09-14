CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Residuals: Mitral Regurgitation, Bias, and Effects of Medical Therapy

By Justin A. Ezekowitz, MBBCh, MSc
 9 days ago

If ever there is a question that has plagued clinicians dealing with patients with left ventricular dysfunction and led to great debates, it is regarding the mitral valve. Whether to intervene early or late, whether it is primary or secondary, proportionate or disproportionate, or even whether it is related to clinical outcomes including the patient's reported symptoms. In the case of mitral regurgitation (MR), estimating the MR severity by echocardiogram has vastly informed this debate, but equipoise remains on the these unanswered questions. Considering the recent technical therapeutic advances such as the development of transcatheter edge-to-edge repair (TEER) devices, these have now been studied in patients with secondary MR.

