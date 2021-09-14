WANDA “JEAN” FERRELL HILL, 79, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away peacefully on Friday, September 10, 2021. She was born February 19, 1942, in Lincoln County, W.Va., but was raised on Big Ugly Road, Lincoln County. She was the daughter of the late George and Eunice Peyton Ferrell and was preceded in death by the father of her children, Alvin Hill, Jr. She was a wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She is survived by one son, Alvin Ray (Rita Hansson) Hill of Palm Bay, Florida; one daughter, Donna Kay (Aaron Akers) Adkins of Huntington one grandson, Matthew David (Kathryn) Adkins; a great-granddaughter, Kairi Adkins; two sisters, Luna Mae McComas and Avonelle Russo; three nieces, Tamara, LaRue and Anitra; two nephews, Mike and Steve Ferrell; and one sister-in-law, Linda (Roger) Marcum. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, with Bishop Kirby officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Following the funeral service, graveside services will be held at 4 p.m. at the Hill Family Cemetery, North Fork Road of Big Creek, Boone County, W.Va., with Elder Brian Stowers officiating. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.