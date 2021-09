The Inspiration4 Mission launched by SpaceX successfully launched this past Wednesday, and the crew is set to splash down on Saturday, September 18th. But there’s more to this mission than just flinging civilians into space. The main goal of Inspiration4 is to raise money for St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. And to do that, the items on board the spacecraft are for sale.

