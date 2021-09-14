JEECUP 2021 Counselling: Registration for Round 1 begins today, schedule here

Sep. 14—Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination Council will begin the registration process for JEECUP 2021 Counselling Round 1 on September 14, 2021. Candidates who have qualified the Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh can register online through the official site of JEECUP on jeecup.nic.in. The last date to apply for Round 1 registration is till September 16, 2021.