Boston mayoral candidates make final pitches

BOSTON (CBS) — Boston City Councilor at Large Michelle Wu will face off against fellow Boston City Councilor at Large Annissa Essaibi George in the mayoral election. “The beauty of city government and what I love about being involved at this level closest to the people is that it cuts across any rigid type of ideological or political views,” Wu told Keller when he asked if her liberal label was accurate. “In city government, it’s about getting things done, not being judged on a scorecard of whether you said yes or no on certain things.”

BOSTON, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO