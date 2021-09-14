CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elections

Boston mayoral candidates make final pitches

By Sean Philip Cotter, Boston Herald
northwestgeorgianews.com
 9 days ago

Sep. 14—The mayoral candidates buzzed around Boston the day before the biggest election of their lives, trying to lock up final votes over handshakes and hot dogs. City Councilor Annissa Essaibi-George swung by Sullivan's in South Boston to schmooze with the voters enjoying some hot dogs and ice cream during the warm afternoon. She said the voters she's talked to are interested in hearing about plans, but more so about figuring out who will be trustworthy.

www.northwestgeorgianews.com

Comments / 0

Related
northwestgeorgianews.com

Girard mulling recount request following mayoral primary loss

Sep. 23—Mayoral candidate Richard Girard is "weighing what happened" and mulling over whether to request a recount in the Manchester primary election, according to an email sent to campaign supporters Wednesday. Girard placed third in Tuesday's primary election, finishing 128 votes behind second-place finisher Victoria Sullivan. Official results from Tuesday's...
ELECTIONS
baystatebanner.com

No clear consensus on mayoral candidates

Yawu Miller is the Banner’s senior editor. VIEW BIO. With at-large City Councilors Annissa Essaibi George and Michelle Wu the two finalists in the race for the mayor’s seat, activists and elected officials in the city’s Black, Latino and Asian communities are facing tough decisions on whom and whether to endorse for the Nov. 2 election.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelle Wu
Person
Andrea Campbell
Person
Elizabeth Warren
WBUR

Boston Mayoral Candidate Essaibi George Asks Super PACs To Stay Out Of The Race

City Councillor At-Large Annissa Essaibi George is asking super PACs — outside entities funded by unions and deep-pocketed donors who spent millions of dollars in the mayoral preliminary — to stay out of the final election between her and City Councillor At-Large Michelle Wu. She described herself as angry at their involvement and said they should not play a role in any election.
BOSTON, MA
thereminder.com

Candidates state their cases for Northampton mayor

NORTHAMPTON – On Sept. 14, Northampton Neighbors hosted a public forum with mayoral candidates Shanna Fishel, Roy Martin, Gina-Louise Sciarra and Marc Warner ahead of the Preliminary Election on Sept. 28. During the forum the candidates were asked a set of questions and given an equal amount of time to...
NORTHAMPTON, MA
Sun Chronicle

Meet the candidates for Attleboro mayor

ATTLEBORO -- Three candidates are vying for votes in Tuesday's preliminary election for mayor. Mayor Paul Heroux is seeking re-election against challengers Todd McGhee and Jim Poore. The candidates with the two highest vote totals in Tuesday's preliminary will advance to November's general election. Candidates were invited to submit biographical...
ATTLEBORO, MA
cbslocal.com

Keller @ Large: Mayoral Candidate Michelle Wu Says Boston ‘Can’t Afford To Just Nibble Around The Edges Of The Status Quo’

BOSTON (CBS) — Boston City Councilor at Large Michelle Wu will face off against fellow Boston City Councilor at Large Annissa Essaibi George in the mayoral election. “The beauty of city government and what I love about being involved at this level closest to the people is that it cuts across any rigid type of ideological or political views,” Wu told Keller when he asked if her liberal label was accurate. “In city government, it’s about getting things done, not being judged on a scorecard of whether you said yes or no on certain things.”
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Boston#Affordable Housing#Franklin Square
Union Leader

Mayoral candidates spend final days before primary election working for every last vote

The three candidates in Manchester’s mayoral primary election spent the final days before polls open on Tuesday looking to sway the minds of undecided voters. City voters head to the polls this week to cast ballots in the 2021 municipal primary election. Primaries for school board and aldermen will take place in several wards across Manchester, along with the citywide mayoral race.
MANCHESTER, NH
Boston Globe

Boston mayoral candidate Wu calls for converting school buses to electric power

Boston mayoral candidate and city councilor Michelle Wu said Sunday that fighting climate change would be a priority for her, calling for measures to convert the city’s school bus fleet to electric power. Wu, speaking on WBZ’s “Keller at Large,” also called for police reform, affordable housing, and using taxpayer...
BOSTON, MA
Boston Globe

Here are the neighborhoods where each of Boston’s mayoral candidates performed best

The precinct-level look at the five candidates' best results in the city's preliminary election. The top lines of Boston’s preliminary election paint a simple picture. Michelle Wu came in first, and Annissa Essaibi George secured the second spot to advance to the general election. Andrea Campbell came in third, Kim Janey fourth, John Barros fifth, and so on.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Housing
commonwealthmagazine.org

A mayoral miss for Black Boston

BOSTON’S NEXT MAYOR will break twin barriers by being the first woman and first person of color to lead the city. But the storyline of big change comes tinged with one where Black residents again are shut out and won’t see a mayor emerge from their community. The three Black...
BOSTON, MA
Boston Globe

Voters across Greater Boston make decisions in preliminary mayoral races Tuesday

Voters in Lynn and Somerville narrowed the field in wide-open mayoral races during preliminary elections Tuesday, while mayors seeking reelection in several other Greater Boston communities secured enough support to appear on local ballots in November. But Tuesday’s results suggested that two of those incumbent mayors -- Yvonne Spicer of...
GLOUCESTER, MA
Finger Lakes Times

Boston is getting first mayor of color

Michelle Wu, whose parents immigrated to the U.S. from Taiwan, and Annissa Essaibi George who describes herself as Arab Polish-American are remaining candidates for mayor of Boston after voters whittled candidates to two women of color. (Sept. 15) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You...
BOSTON, NY
CBS News

Boston's next mayor will make history as Michelle Wu and Annissa Essaibi George advance to runoff

The next mayor of Boston will make history: For the first time in two centuries, a woman and person of color will be elected to the office. Michelle Wu, the top vote-getter in Tuesday's runoff, will face fellow city councilor Annissa Essaibi George in the November 2 mayoral election, CBS Boston station WBZ reports. Essaibi George trailed Wu by more than 11,700 votes, according to unofficial results posted by the city Wednesday.
BOSTON, MA
bunewsservice.com

Quick Refresher: Boston’s most diverse field of mayoral candidates narrows tonight with preliminary elections

Boston voters are heading to the polls today to determine which two candidates for mayor from a field of eight will go on to the general election on Nov. 2. Though eight candidates’ names will be on the ballot, five have attracted particular attention, including several current members of the Boston City Council and Acting Mayor Kim Janey, who is running for a full term.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy