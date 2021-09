Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin is delighted with his move to Real Betis. Bellerin has joined Betis on a season-long loan. At his presentation media conference today, Bellerin said: "I am very happy. A feeling that has been instilled in me since I was little, that it is in my family and I know it. I come with great enthusiasm. We have worked hard this week. I have made an effort to wear this shirt. I have not come on vacation. I have I have come to fight and leave my skin. I want to do well and enjoy this year a lot,.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 14 DAYS AGO