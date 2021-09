The Ballard cross country teams competed at the Winterset Invitational Sept. 7 at the Lakeview Country Club in Winterset. Individual runners were only times against other runners from their class in school. There were no official team scores kept at the meet. Unofficially, the ninth-ranked (Class 3A) Ballard girls scored 51 points to place second to No. 3 Dallas Center-Grimes' 39 points. The Bomber boys scored 105 points to come in third behind No. 11 Adel-Desoto-Minburn (36) and Winterset (54). Here are key takeaways from the meet:

WINTERSET, IA ・ 9 DAYS AGO