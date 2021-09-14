CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Apartment Complex For Birmingham or Homewood? Good question

By Birmingham Times
birminghamtimes.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter tense questioning for developers, Birmingham City Council approved construction of a new 259-unit apartment building in Glen Iris during a recent meeting. The project’s proximity to the city of Homewood sparked lengthy discussion and concern by the council, which passed the item 5-1. Councilor Valerie Abbott was the only no vote, Councilors Crystal Smitherman and Steven Hoyt abstained and Clinton Woods was not present at the meeting.

