Back at Goodison Park, under the lights for the first time in what feels like forever. Everton host Sean Dyche’s Burnley who are yet to win this season. Last season this fixture saw Burnley come away with the three points, adding to Everton’s dreadful home record under Carlo Ancelloti. Burnley are never an easy team to play, with their low block, tough defenders and rigid structure that Sean Dyche has implemented. Hopefully with a near fully-fit squad, we should have too much quality for the Clarets, so lets delve a little deeper into it.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 10 DAYS AGO