Attorneys for the state and defendants gave opening statements this morning in the first trial of the major college admissions scandal codenamed “Operation Varsity Blues,” which broke in 2019 and gained widespread attention for high profile defendants like actresses Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman. Dozens of parents were charged for paying hundreds of thousands of dollars to get their kids into colleges as phony athletic recruits or by cheating on standardized tests. So far 32 parents have pleaded guilty. The trial for Gamal Abdelaziz, a former Wynn Resorts executive, and John Wilson, a private-equity investor, began today, where the two men...

