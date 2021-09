Ending It (All) Visionary Lead – Deathloop walkthrough and tips

This video covers the Ballad Of Ramblin' Frank Visionary mission in Deathloop, Arkane Studios' newest time-loop first-person shooter/stealth/hacking game. In this mission, we are tasked with figuring out how to take down Frank, starting by tracking him in Fristad Rock in the morning. 00:00 - Intro 00:15 - Fristad Rock Morning 00:55 - Delivery Device Discovered 01:55 - Secret Entrance To Frank's (Ramblin' Rock Club) 06:35 - Frank Audio Log 07:50 - Discovery: Frank Keeps Security Code That Shuts Down ClassPass At Charlie's Behind ClassPass Door 09:30 - Frank's Quarters 10:05 - Frank Audio Log 12:25 - Hacking Frank's Recording Booth 12:30 - Eliminating Frank 13:10 - Constancy Automatic Legendary Weapon (From Frank) 13:15 - Mission Complete (All Night Long) 13:40 - Frank Audio Log (Mission Update) 13:50 - Frank's Minicom Messages (Mission Update About Fireworks) 14:30 - Escaping Back To Tunnels 19:22 - Cutscene 19:42 - Karl's Bay Afternoon 20:00 - Locating Fireworks Container 22:25 - Mission Update, Karl's Bay Has Fireworks, Head To Otto's In Morning Before Fireworks Blow 23:00 - Escape Back To Tunnels 24:05 - Updaam Morning 25:00 - Heading To Otto's Workshop 26:44 - Otto's Workshop 26:58 - Reading Otto's Minicom 27:13 - Prevent Explosion At Otto's 32:48 - Explosion Prevented, Now Can Come Back To Otto's At Noon 33:00 - Escaping Back To Tunnels 35:05 - Updaam Noon 38:10 - Sneaking Into Otto's 38:30 - Reading Minicom Messages 38:40 - Password For Fireworks Container Acquired 38:44 - Frank Audio Log (Interview By Julianna Part 1) 40:30 - Julianna On Hunt 41:00 - Karnesis Slab From Eliminating Julianna 41:15 - Hacking Radio, Then Escaping To Tunnel 44::29 - Karl's Bay Afternoon 45:48 - Opening Frank's Container 46:00 - Mission Complete, Sabotage Fireworks (The Ballad Of Ramblin Frank) 46:20 - Escaping Back To Tunnels For more on Deathloop, check out our full wiki on IGN @ https://www.ign.com/wikis/deathloop/

