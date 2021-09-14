CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Ballad of Ramblin’ Frank (Frank) Visionary Lead – Deathloop walkthrough and tips

Cover picture for the articleDeathloop’s Ramblin’ Frank Spicer doesn’t have a Slab, but he does have a shiny gun. And a container full of fireworks. Our Deathloop “The Ballad of Ramblin’ Frank” guide will help you find everything you need for the break into Frank’s, search Frank’s Club, kill Frank Spicer, take Frank’s Constancy Automatic, find the fireworks, go to Otto’s at noon (or later), return to Otto’s in the morning, prevent the fire, find the code, open the container, and sabotage the flaps steps of this Lead.

Deathloop: Where to find Frank and how to defeat him

Frank is one of the AEON members who’ll never move away from his cozy spot in Fristad Rock. He’s got a bar there, and he’s only available during the morning. Oh, and believe it or not, you’ll probably only fight him once. The rest of the quest steps that lead to his final demise won’t even have further interactions. Here’s our Deathloop guide to help you defeat Frank as part of the “Ballad of Ramblin’ Frank” quest.
Deathloop: How to Sabotage Frank’s Fireworks & Which Answer Is Correct

Killing Deathloop’s Visionaries one by one is fine for collecting Slabs and Trinkets, but you won’t break the loop unless you can find a way to take out multiple targets in the same area. Finding a way to kill Frank without having to even visit his club is one step toward that goal. Here’s how to sabotage Frank’s fireworks and which answer is correct in Deathloop.
Ubiquity (Wenjie) Visionary Lead – Deathloop walkthrough and tips

Deathloop’s first Arsenal Lead is “Ubiquity.” We’ll need to head to The Complex in the afternoon and look for Dr. Wenjie Evans. Our goal is to find a way to keep our gear from loop to loop. Our Deathloop “Ubiquity” guide will walk you through this Arsenal Lead. We’ll give...
Lost In Transmission (Egor) Visionary Lead – Deathloop walkthrough and tips

We’ve got two goals in Deathloop’s “Lost in Transmission” Lead: Pick up the Aether Slab and learn how to get Egor out of his lab. Our Deathloop “Lost in Transmission” guide will help you find everything you need for the face Egor, the Aether Slab, discover Egor’s discovery, find Egor’s data, learn more about Egor, silence Egor’s device, find Egor’s control panel, reveal the control panel, unveil the invisible panel, shut down device ---- steps of this Lead.
What Wenjies Want (Wenjie) Visionary Lead – Deathloop walkthrough and tips

We learned a lot while claiming Deathloop’s Havoc Slab from Fia, and it’s time to put that to use to pry into Wenjie’s secrets. Our Deathloop “What Wenjies Want” guide will help you find everything you need for the identify Wenjie’s weakness, search Wenjie’s quarters, search Wenjie’s junk, visit 2-Bit, find a recording of Aleksis, and retrieve the recording from the Library steps of this Lead.
Deathloop "Kill all Visionaries" Trophy Guide

First of all, you're going to need the code to access the shipping container in Karl's Bay. To get this you need to travel to Updaam in the morning. Find Otto's Workshop, it's a large building with Otto's name on the front right next to the entrance to Aleksis' mansion. Inside you'll see a large machine with all kinds of incorrect electrical wires coming out of it. Follow each of these glowing electrical lines to their source and destroy the electrical panel. Cutting off all of the power will mean Otto's Workshop won't burn down when the day switches to Noon.
Ending It (All) Visionary Lead – Deathloop walkthrough and tips

It’s time to put everything we’ve learned in Deathloop into practice and kill every Visionary within one Loop. We’re at the end of the game. Our Deathloop “Ending It” walkthrough will help you navigate the island and the day to kill all of the Visionaries. We’ll guide you through your Loadout, and then walk you through the sabotage Frank’s fireworks, kill Harriet, ruin Egor’s experiment, kill the love birds, crash a party – kill everyone, launch the rocket, and end Julianna steps of this Visionary Lead.
Yerhva Queen of Riddles trivia answers – Deathloop guide

Deathloop’s Yerhva Queen of Riddles is a trivia mini game you’ll find in Karl’s Bay throughout the day. In this Deathloop Yerhva guide, we’ll give you every answer to every trivia question the Yerhva in Karl’s Bay asks. Yerhva location. The Yerhva Queen of Riddles is in a building along...
Deathloop: How To Kill Frank With A Slab Ability | Signature Assassination Guide

As far as Visionaries go, Frank isn’t so bad in Deathloop. He’s a songwriter with plenty of talent — too bad he’s standing in your way, holed up in a club that’s practically impenetrable to outsiders. The only way to enter Frank’s domain is by issuing yourself something called a ClassPass. By sticking your arm into a device, all your Slab abilities are completely locked. You can still kill Frank, but you won’t be able to use your powerful Slab powers… or at least, it seems that way.
Profile: Frank Mann — Inside the Mind of a Successful Artist and Visionary

After years of formal schooling, Frank began studying human vision and perception, beginning with Hasan Ibn al-Haytham and progressing through the history of the science of seeing. He was significantly impacted by an early interest in science discipline, which led him to place nature at the centre of his art. It was via the language of painting that Frank began to personally experience his close contact with nature. As a professional, he believes the art to be informed by his own ideas on what constitutes visionary facts.
Radio Silence (How to Kill Julianna) - Deathloop Gameplay Walkthrough

*SPOILER WARNING* This video covers the Radio Silence Visionary mission in Deathloop, Arkane Studios' newest time-loop first-person shooter/stealth/hacking game. In this mission, we are tasked with figuring out how to take down Julianna, starting by tracking her at The Complex in the morning to start uncovering power stations. 00:00 - Intro 00:05 - The Complex Morning 00:14 - Array Y 03:20 - Power Station 03:40 - Mission Update (Turn Things On) 07:40 - Mission Update (Search Tidevarv Station) 07:50 - Tidevarv Station 08:30 - Mission Update (Return In The Afternoon) 09:50 - Escaping Back To Tunnels 11:30 - Updaam Afternoon 12:00 - Keep On Giving Arsenal Update 12:55 - Archivist Office 13:33 - Aeon Archival Office 14:15 - Mission Update (Investigate The RAK) 16:00 - Mission Update (Divert The Power) 16:30 - Escaping Back To Tunnels 17:37 - Cutscene 18:00 - The Complex Morning 21:40 - Mission Update (Search Akkar Station) 22:30 - Escaping Back To Tunnels 23:05 - Karl's Bay Afternoon 25:39 - Akkar Station 27:45 - Password Discovered 28:00 - Escaping Back To Tunnels 29:40 - The Complex Morning 32:45 - Mission Update (Search Sova Station) 33:40 - Fristad Rock Noon 35:45 - Spoiler: Sova Station 36:01 - Password Discovered 37:05 - Escaping Back To Tunnels 39:30 - The Complex Morning 42:20 - Mission Update (Search Yasen Station) 42:30 - Escaping Back To Tunnels 43:15 - Updaam Noon 44:54 - Yasen Station 46:30 - Password Discovered 46:45 - Mission Update (Open The RAK) 48:05 - The RAK 49:20 - Mission Complete (Radio Silence) 49:25 - Mission Update (Ending It, Can Now Complete Perfect Loop) 50:05 - Fighting Julianna 51:10 - Escaping To Tunnels 51:58 - Cutscene For more on Deathloop, check out our full wiki on IGN @ https://www.ign.com/wikis/deathloop/
Archives Door Code (Fristad Rock Beach Bunker) - Deathloop Walkthrough

**MILD SPOILERS AHEAD** This video showcases how to break into a mysterious bunker in Fristad Rock and how to crack the Archives door code in Deathloop. You might pick up a strange radio message in the morning, or you might find this lone beach bunker spy HQ in Fristad Rock, or you might even find some odd doorbells here and there, but how to unlock the Storm Shelter intelligence archives door involves all these components. 00:00 - Intro 00:15 - Fristad Rock (Afternoon) 00:28 - Breaking Into The Spy Hideout/Storm Shelter 01:11 - Understanding The Radio Message 02:48 - Fristad Rock Code Location 03:00 - Testing Out The Doorbell 03:20 - Karl's Bay Code Location 04:20 - Updaam Code Location 05:05 - Putting In The Codes For more on Deathloop, check out our full wiki on IGN @ https://www.ign.com/wikis/deathloop/
