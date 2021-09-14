Radio Silence (Julianna) Visionary Lead – Deathloop walkthrough and tips
Now that we’ve learned how to kill all of Deathloop’s Visionaries, it’s time to find some answers before breaking the loop and finishing the game. Our Deathloop “Radio Silence” guide will help you find everything you need for the check out the Power Station, turn this thing on, search Tidevarv Station, search the Archives, return in the afternoon, investigate the RAK, divert the power, open the Horizon (HZN) doors to search Yasen Station, search Sova station, search Akkar Station, and open the RAK steps of this Lead.www.polygon.com
Comments / 0