Radio Silence (Julianna) Visionary Lead – Deathloop walkthrough and tips

*SPOILER WARNING* This video covers the Ending It final mission in Deathloop, Arkane Studios' newest time-loop first-person shooter/stealth/hacking game. In this mission, we are tasked with killing all Visionaries in one day/loop, which means we have to start our morning off in Karl's Bay. 00:00 - Intro 00:10 - Karl's Bay Morning 01:10 - Heading To Fireworks Container 03:54 - Mission Update: Ending It (Frank In Flames) 05:08 - Heading To Hangar 2 10:10 - Mission Update: Ending It (Harriet's Day Of Peace) 11:50 - Escaping To Tunnels 14:10 - The Complex Noon 15:50 - Array Y 18:38 - Mission Update: Ending It (Egor's Sad Science) 18:50 - Escaping To Tunnels 19:20 - Fristad Rock Afternoon 20:30 - Pumping Station 21:50 - Mission Update: Ending It (Together Forever) 22:28 - Mission Update: Ending It (Crash A Party - Kill Everyone) 23:04 - Escaping To Tunnels 25:22 - Updaam Evening 27:20 - Frank Eliminated 28:00 - Dorsey Manor 30:00 - Wenjie And Egor Eliminated 30:40 - Fighting Julianna 35:15 - Aleksis Eliminated 35:32 - Mission Update: Ending It (Final Countdown) 35:36 - Mission Update: Ending It (Launch The Rocket) 38:20 - Heading To The RAK 40:05 - Flying The RAK 41:30 - Stabilizer Core 41:40 - Mission Update: Ending It (What Goes Up) 41:48 - Mission Update: Ending It (End Julianna) 45:40 - Mission Update: Ending It (Oh Fuck Me) 45:45 - Mission Update: Ending It (Kill The 9th Visionary) 46:25 - Mission Complete: Ending It For more on Deathloop, check out our full wiki on IGN @ https://www.ign.com/wikis/deathloop/

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO