Afternoon Delight (Fia) Visionary Lead – Deathloop walkthrough and tips

In Deathloop, your need to take out 8 Visionaries before the day resets. You can only visit 4 locations per day, and if you just travel to each Visionary, you’ll quickly learn that assassinating them all is impossible. It can’t be done if they’re all hiding in their lairs. The only way to get them all is to trick whoever you can into changing their schedules. And there are two characters you can lure to a giant party — perfect pickings for a deadly shindig. Aleksis’s party is to die for, and if you play your cards right, you can gather 3/8 targets to one singular location.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO