CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Deathloop walkthrough: Wenjie’s Lab door code

By Andrew King
Polygon
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this Deathloop guide, we’ll show you how to find the door code in Wenjie’s Lab. Codes are just as valuable as loot, guns, or Residuum. That becomes apparent early on because, to access the tunnels that Colt uses to travel from area to area on Blackreef, Colt needs to discover a four-digit code.

www.polygon.com

Comments / 0

Related
TechSpot

Deathloop

Deathloop encases fun investigation work and satisfying combat in a unique time loop mechanic to create a tremendously satisfying adventure. Deathloop offers an engaging blend of shooting and stealth in one endlessly looping day. It leaves a lot of room for players to experiment with their preferred approach to combat and exploration, which makes it stimulating and exciting to play. A multiplayer invasion mode, too, has so much potential if it actually takes off – it could keep you playing for many hours more. Deathloop won't be for everyone, but its mix of ideas comes together so confidently that it's easily a game of the year contender for us.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Ubiquity (Wenjie) Visionary Lead – Deathloop walkthrough and tips

Deathloop’s first Arsenal Lead is “Ubiquity.” We’ll need to head to The Complex in the afternoon and look for Dr. Wenjie Evans. Our goal is to find a way to keep our gear from loop to loop. Our Deathloop “Ubiquity” guide will walk you through this Arsenal Lead. We’ll give...
MANUFACTURING
dbltap.com

Deathloop Delivery Code Location and Explanation Revealed

Here's everything you need to know about the Delivery Code in Deathloop. There are four Delivery Booths in Deathloop—each nearby a secure area where Colt can spawn at the start of a loop. These booths all take the same code so, fortunately, once you've got it you won't need to search for another one or locate it again. These booths can be used to order helpful items that will appear later on that day, making them a crucial visiting spot if the player wants a successful run.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Dishonored to Deathloop: Arkane's Design DNA

Deathloop is the latest game from Arkane Studios, a developer with a twenty year history of making deep, immersive worlds filled with interlocking gameplay systems. Most famous for its Dishonored series, each of Arkane's games are notably different, but they all are built on a set of common principles that the developer has honed and improved over the years. But what exactly are those principles? And how do they fit together? Simply put, what exactly is an Arkane game? It's a question that only someone who helped build these games can truly answer. That's why we spoke to Dinga Bakaba, creative director at Arkane's Lyon studio, to discover the intricacies of making an immersive sim, and how things have changed from Dishonored to Deathloop.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Loop Control Center#Lcc#Transmission Post#The Order Of Operations#Aesthetics#Singularity#Minicom#The White Board#Fiz Pops
IGN

What Wenjies Want

Welcome to IGN's Guide for Deathloop. This page contains information on how to complete one of Deathloop's main leads, What Wenjies Want. Even though you met Wenjie Evans initially during the Ubiquity main lead, you’ll now have to find a different way to take her down that fits into your new schedule. She can be found at The Complex in the afternoon.
VIDEO GAMES
realsport101.com

Deathloop: How to Get Into 2-BIT’s Room

How to Find 2-BIT Once you've got to Charlie's mansion/games centre by following the waypoint, you need to make your way to the outer space level, which is the third one up. You can fight your way up or sneak your way up, whichever you prefer. The loud way will see you come up against a lot of enemies, but take a shotgun with you and you'll be fine.
VIDEO GAMES
vg247.com

All Castle Clash codes and Magic Lab codes for free Gems and more [September 2021]

Castle Clash demands many Gems and plenty of time, but Castle Clash codes are a way around the grind (and the cost) to get what you want. Most codes give multiple items, but, similar to Genshin Impact promo codes, you'll get plenty of the game's premium currency, Gems, as well. We’ll keep this list up to date as new codes release, so it’s worth checking back often.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
techraptor.net

Deathloop Karl's Bay District Guide

Welcome to Blackreef Island in Deathloop. This new game from Arkane and Bethesda follows the story of Colt Vahn trapped in a looping day. Blackreef Island is made up of four different areas; The Complex, Fristad Rock, Updaam, and Karl's Bay. In this Deathloop Karl's Bay District Guide we'll go over at what times of day different Visionaries are present when you can collect important information, and what other opportunities might arise. This guide will remain as spoiler-free as possible for the larger storyline of Deathloop.
VIDEO GAMES
newsbrig.com

Deathloop beginner’s guide, tips, and tricks

Our Deathloop beginner’s guide corrals our best advice for you first days in Arkane Studios’ stealthy, shooty murder mystery. Below, we’ll explain the time loop, show you how to save your favorite items, make our best case against our lying brain, explain why stealth is the best option (until it isn’t), why your left hand is so important, and more.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Deathloop: How To Kill Every Wenjie In 90 Seconds | Signature Assassination Guide

Wenjie should be your first target once you’re committed to breaking the cycle in Deathloop. Why? Because she’s unlocked the power of Infusion Technology. With infusion, you can unlock Slab powers and weapons to carryover between loops. Otherwise, you’ll lose those tools forever and have to recollect them later. It is incredibly useful, and killing Visionaries is the best way to collect the energy you need (residium) to keep whatever you want on future playthroughs.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Space Invader (Charlie) - Deathloop Gameplay Walkthrough

This video covers the Space Invader Visionary mission in Deathloop, Arkane Studios' newest time-loop first-person shooter/stealth/hacking game. In this mission, we are tasked with figuring out how to take down Charlie, starting by tracking him in Updaam at noon. 00:00 - Intro 00:37 - Space Invader Mission Start (Updaam Noon) 00:55 - Garage Door Will Be Open In Afternoon 01:25 - Info On Moxie Game 06:04 - Condition Detachment 09:05 - Time To Be An Invader 13:05 - ClassPass Door Under Charlie's House 17:00 - Locating 2-Bit 17:45 - Eliminating Charlie 18:30 - Shift Slab Acquired 19:45 - Charlie's Sanctuary 20:10 - Charlie And Fia Are Involved 20:20 - Space Invader Mission Update 20:30 - Now Need To Go To Fristad Rock In Afternoon 22:47 - Escaping Back To Tunnels 30:20 - Cutscene 30:42 - Fristad Rock Afternoon 31:43 - Searching For Fia And Charlie's Meeting Spot 32:33 - Finding Meeting Spot 33:00 - Space Invader Mission Update (Find Cipher) 33:35 - Escaping Back To Tunnels 34:56 - Locating The Cipher (Karl's Bay Evening) 35:40 - Arsenal Lead For Charlie's Game In Karl's Bay (Super Shifty) 36:25 - Cipher Acquired (Space Invader Mission Complete) 37:05 - Afternoon Delight Mission Update (Fia Visionary Mission) For more on Deathloop, check out our full wiki on IGN @ https://www.ign.com/wikis/deathloop/
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

Deathloop: 2-BIT functions and how to lure Wenjie

2-BIT is a computer in Charlie’s arena. Apparently, half the dude’s brain was implanted in this device, making it both smart and erratic. On the bright side, you’re able to interact with 2-BIT during the course of Deathloop’s campaign. Here’s our Deathloop guide to help you with the functions of 2-BIT, as well as how you can lure Wenjie as part of the “What Wenjies Want” quest.
VIDEO GAMES
culturedvultures.com

Deathloop’s Nexus Slab Is Unbelievably Rad

There’s something about the Arkane formula that always makes you feel powerful, yet never powerful enough to simply stomp all over your enemies. That was until I got to play Deathloop and experience the wonderfully broken yet generally wonderful Nexus slab, which gives you a power fantasy akin to being a big bad guy out of Dragon Ball Z.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Gideon Fry delivery booths code – Deathloop guide

Deathloop’s Gideon Fry (the Delivery Guy) delivery booths are scattered around Blackreef. Finding the code to unlock them lets you order special items and have them delivered. In this Deathloop guide, we’ll tell you where to find the delivery booth code, explain how the booths are used, and show you...
Polygon

Lost In Transmission (Egor) Visionary Lead – Deathloop walkthrough and tips

We’ve got two goals in Deathloop’s “Lost in Transmission” Lead: Pick up the Aether Slab and learn how to get Egor out of his lab. Our Deathloop “Lost in Transmission” guide will help you find everything you need for the face Egor, the Aether Slab, discover Egor’s discovery, find Egor’s data, learn more about Egor, silence Egor’s device, find Egor’s control panel, reveal the control panel, unveil the invisible panel, shut down device ---- steps of this Lead.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Deathloop: Which Slab Powers You Need To Get First | Walkthrough

After completing the tutorial in Deathloop, you’ll have the entire Blackreef Island to explore and 8 targets to assassinate. Many of your targets carry special items called Slabs — Slabs imbue the user with an innate supernatural ability. The protagonist, Colt, begins the game with his own unique slab that allows him to revive twice before dying. If you want to take on the Visionaries, you’ll need all the Slab powers you can get.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

How to turn off Deathloop’s subtitles

In an immersive game such as Deathloop, it can be quite distracting to have subtitles hovering in front of the first-person action. The feature is certainly welcome as it allows gamers with disabilities and hearing problems to play the game too, but for the general consumer, it can be frustrating. Thankfully, you can turn them off.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy