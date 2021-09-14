Lost In Transmission (Egor) Visionary Lead – Deathloop walkthrough and tips
We’ve got two goals in Deathloop’s “Lost in Transmission” Lead: Pick up the Aether Slab and learn how to get Egor out of his lab. Our Deathloop “Lost in Transmission” guide will help you find everything you need for the face Egor, the Aether Slab, discover Egor’s discovery, find Egor’s data, learn more about Egor, silence Egor’s device, find Egor’s control panel, reveal the control panel, unveil the invisible panel, shut down device ---- steps of this Lead.www.polygon.com
Comments / 0