CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Lost In Transmission (Egor) Visionary Lead – Deathloop walkthrough and tips

By Jeffrey Parkin
Polygon
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’ve got two goals in Deathloop’s “Lost in Transmission” Lead: Pick up the Aether Slab and learn how to get Egor out of his lab. Our Deathloop “Lost in Transmission” guide will help you find everything you need for the face Egor, the Aether Slab, discover Egor’s discovery, find Egor’s data, learn more about Egor, silence Egor’s device, find Egor’s control panel, reveal the control panel, unveil the invisible panel, shut down device ---- steps of this Lead.

www.polygon.com

Comments / 0

Related
Polygon

Ubiquity (Wenjie) Visionary Lead – Deathloop walkthrough and tips

Deathloop’s first Arsenal Lead is “Ubiquity.” We’ll need to head to The Complex in the afternoon and look for Dr. Wenjie Evans. Our goal is to find a way to keep our gear from loop to loop. Our Deathloop “Ubiquity” guide will walk you through this Arsenal Lead. We’ll give...
MANUFACTURING
IGN

How to Get the Best (Early) Silenced Weapon - Deathloop Guide

This video shows how to get the best starting stealth weapon, a purple/exemplary PT-6 Spiker, in Updaam in the morning in Deathloop. If you are not planning to get the Deluxe Edition of Deathloop (and thus won't get access to a silenced pistol right away), the Library should be your first stop to get a great stealth weapon -- and a whole host of other weapons. 00:00 - Intro 00:10 - Colt's Apartment (Updaam Morning) 00:30 - Eyes On The Library 00:35 - Sneaking Into The Library 01:02 - Using Turrets To Our Advantage 01:20 - Cutting The Power So We Can Get Our Goodies 02:09 - Plenty Of Other Weapons To Scope Out For Future Loops 02:30 - Trinket And PT-6 Spiker (Purple) For more on Deathloop, check out our full wiki on IGN @ https://www.ign.com/wikis/deathloop/
Polygon

Chaos Theory (Harriet) Visionary Lead – Deathloop walkthrough and tips

Now that we’ve figured out Deathloop’s Infusion and Residuum, our next Visionary Arsenal Lead is “Chaos Theory.” We’ll head to Karl’s Bay in the morning, find Harriet Morse, and claim her Nexus Slab. Polygon’s Deathloop “Chaos Theory” guide will help you bump off Harriet Morse and seize Harriet’s Nexus Slab....
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

Deathloop: Where to find Egor and how to defeat him

Egor is the founder of AEON and, yes, before you ask, he’s an insufferable prick. He challenges you, mano a mano, to a nighttime duel in The Complex. It’s a good time to take him out since you can also receive one of the best Slab powers in the game. Here’s our Deathloop guide to help you defeat Egor in The Complex as part of the “Lost in Transmission” quest.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Havoc#Updaam#Aeon Optics#The Control Panel
Polygon

What Wenjies Want (Wenjie) Visionary Lead – Deathloop walkthrough and tips

We learned a lot while claiming Deathloop’s Havoc Slab from Fia, and it’s time to put that to use to pry into Wenjie’s secrets. Our Deathloop “What Wenjies Want” guide will help you find everything you need for the identify Wenjie’s weakness, search Wenjie’s quarters, search Wenjie’s junk, visit 2-Bit, find a recording of Aleksis, and retrieve the recording from the Library steps of this Lead.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Space Invader (Charlie) Visionary Lead – Deathloop walkthrough and tips

Deathloop’s “Space Invader” makes Charlie Montague and his Shift Slab our next target. We’re heading to Updaam at noon to gatecrash Charlie’s game. Our Deathloop “Space Invader” walkthrough will help you find Charlie’s Shift Slab. We’ll guide you through your Loadout, and then walk you through the gatecrash Charlie’s game, find Charlie’s minicom, toss Charlie’s bedroom, search the Fristad shore, and find the cipher steps of this Visionary Lead.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The 3 First Loops (Tutorial) - Deathloop Gameplay Walkthrough

This video covers the "prologue" of sorts in Deathloop, Arkane Studios' newest time-loop first-person shooter/stealth/hacking game. We go through the Longest Day and Ubiquity missions, as completing those two missions is really the end of your introduction to everything. 00:00 - Intro 00:45 - The Longest Day Begins 03:42 - Find The Code 10:05 - Examine The Postcard 10:40 - Use The Keypad 11:00 - Find My Updaam Flat (Updaam - Morning) 15:30 - Search My Stuff 20:44 - Locate Loop Control (Complex - Noon) 28:25 - Search The Security Office (Fristad Rock - Afternoon) 36:35 - Open The Safe (Updaam - Evening) 40:05 - Defeat Julianna For First Time 45:00 - Get To Safe (Updaam - Morning) 48:30 - The LPP 50:00 - The Longest Day Complete 50:15 - Ubiquity Mission Start 51:30 - Cutscene Explaining The Loop And Your Mission 54:05 - Go To Wenjie's Lab for Residuum Research (The Complex - Afternoon) 57:50 - Wenjie Fight Begins 1:08:15 - Activate The Experiment 1:09:40 - Ubiquity Mission Complete For more on Deathloop, check out our full wiki on IGN @ https://www.ign.com/wikis/deathloop/
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
newsbrig.com

Deathloop beginner’s guide, tips, and tricks

Our Deathloop beginner’s guide corrals our best advice for you first days in Arkane Studios’ stealthy, shooty murder mystery. Below, we’ll explain the time loop, show you how to save your favorite items, make our best case against our lying brain, explain why stealth is the best option (until it isn’t), why your left hand is so important, and more.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Deathloop: When and where to find each Visionary

There are eight Visionaries in Deathloop that Colt must hunt and kill, each rewarding you with unique weapons and powers. The true aim of the game is to find and kill them in one day, but you'll need to gather some intel about each Visionary first. You'll also be able to kill them several times to farm new upgrades and powers.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Afternoon Delight (How to Kill Fia) - Deathloop Gameplay Walkthrough

This video covers the Afternoon Delight Visionary mission in Deathloop, Arkane Studios' newest time-loop first-person shooter/stealth/hacking game. In this mission, we are tasked with figuring out how to take down Fia, starting by tracking her in Fristad Rock at noon and eventually deciphering her pictograms. 00:00 - Intro 00:15 - Fristad Rock Afternoon 01:20 - Looking At Delivery Booth (One In Each Map) 03:52 - Entering Transmission Post 06:20 - Afternoon Delight (Mission Start) 06:25 - First Pictogram, Fractured Image 06:35 - Third Pictogram 07:42 - Second Pictogram 08:55 - Fia Eliminated 09:23 - Havoc Slab Acquired 12:25 - The Final Pictogram 14:00 - Escaping To Tunnels 18:50 - Fristad Rock Afternoon 19:13 - Searching For Secret Location Of Fia And Charlie 19:40 - Decipher The Cipher 20:55 - Entering Pumping Station 21:30 - Afternoon Delight Mission Complete 22:22 - Charlie's Extended Cut, Part 1 Audiolog 23:45 - Controls To Flood Pumping Station 24:47 - Escaping To Tunnel For more on Deathloop, check out our full wiki on IGN @ https://www.ign.com/wikis/deathloop/
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Ending It (Kill All Visionaries) - Deathloop Gameplay Walkthrough

*SPOILER WARNING* This video covers the Ending It final mission in Deathloop, Arkane Studios' newest time-loop first-person shooter/stealth/hacking game. In this mission, we are tasked with killing all Visionaries in one day/loop, which means we have to start our morning off in Karl's Bay. 00:00 - Intro 00:10 - Karl's Bay Morning 01:10 - Heading To Fireworks Container 03:54 - Mission Update: Ending It (Frank In Flames) 05:08 - Heading To Hangar 2 10:10 - Mission Update: Ending It (Harriet's Day Of Peace) 11:50 - Escaping To Tunnels 14:10 - The Complex Noon 15:50 - Array Y 18:38 - Mission Update: Ending It (Egor's Sad Science) 18:50 - Escaping To Tunnels 19:20 - Fristad Rock Afternoon 20:30 - Pumping Station 21:50 - Mission Update: Ending It (Together Forever) 22:28 - Mission Update: Ending It (Crash A Party - Kill Everyone) 23:04 - Escaping To Tunnels 25:22 - Updaam Evening 27:20 - Frank Eliminated 28:00 - Dorsey Manor 30:00 - Wenjie And Egor Eliminated 30:40 - Fighting Julianna 35:15 - Aleksis Eliminated 35:32 - Mission Update: Ending It (Final Countdown) 35:36 - Mission Update: Ending It (Launch The Rocket) 38:20 - Heading To The RAK 40:05 - Flying The RAK 41:30 - Stabilizer Core 41:40 - Mission Update: Ending It (What Goes Up) 41:48 - Mission Update: Ending It (End Julianna) 45:40 - Mission Update: Ending It (Oh Fuck Me) 45:45 - Mission Update: Ending It (Kill The 9th Visionary) 46:25 - Mission Complete: Ending It For more on Deathloop, check out our full wiki on IGN @ https://www.ign.com/wikis/deathloop/
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Radio Silence (Julianna) Visionary Lead – Deathloop walkthrough and tips

Now that we’ve learned how to kill all of Deathloop’s Visionaries, it’s time to find some answers before breaking the loop and finishing the game. Our Deathloop “Radio Silence” guide will help you find everything you need for the check out the Power Station, turn this thing on, search Tidevarv Station, search the Archives, return in the afternoon, investigate the RAK, divert the power, open the Horizon (HZN) doors to search Yasen Station, search Sova station, search Akkar Station, and open the RAK steps of this Lead.
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

Deathloop: How to access the Power Station in The Complex (HZN)

One of the earliest leads you’ll receive in Deathloop is called Radio Silence. It appears that Julianna doesn’t want you to snoop around in the Power Station (which means that’s exactly what we’ll do). Here’s our Deathloop guide to help you unlock the Power Station in The Complex. Note: For...
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

Deathloop: How to kill all Visionary bosses in a single day

The main goal in Deathloop, if you wish to break the cycle as Colt, is to ensure that all Visionaries have been taken out in a single day. Unfortunately, things aren’t that straightforward. With several Visionaries, you need to find ways to make most of them appear in the same location. Here’s our Deathloop guide to help you with the final mission where you’ll kill all Visionary bosses in a single day.
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

Deathloop multiplayer guide: Tips for surviving invasions

Deathloop has hit store shelves around the world, and it's absolutely dope. Between its inventive combat system and its imaginative story, Deathloop is the best reason to own a PlayStation 5 yet. (It's also out on PC, but only powerful rigs can handle it.) The game follows Colt, who wakes up to find he's stuck in a timeloop. He has to kill a bunch of bad guys all within 24 hours to break himself out of the loop, all while evading Julianna, an assassin who's trying to foil Colt's plans.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Deathloop: How To Identify & Defeat Aleksis | Walkthrough

For your first encounter with Aleksis, one of the 8 Visionaries you need to defeat in Deathloop, you’ll have no idea which one he is — everyone in his party is wearing a wolf mask. There’s more than one way to figure out which one is him, but there’s one method I like the most. You’ll need to be stealthy, otherwise you’ll have to fight (and kill) basically everyone at the party. If you’ve been taking out Visionaries, the Time Loop becomes increasingly unstable, with enemies wielding far more powerful weapons after each kill. That makes Aleksis one of the most dangerous. His castle party area is packed with dozens of Eternalists willing to protect their leader at any cost.
THEATER & DANCE
Bleacher Report

Deathloop Review: Gameplay Impressions, Videos and Speedrunning Tips

Deathloop wants to throw would-be players for a loop—in the best way possible. The latest supernatural action and mystery effort from developer Arkane Studios exhibits plenty of the traits found in previous, beloved efforts like Dishonored and Prey. It drops the player into the world of Blackreef, where they're stuck...
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Deathloop guide: Visionaries and Lead order

Deathloop’s eight Visionaries are your assassination targets. Over the course of the game, you’ll learn their secrets, steal their paranormal Slabs and special weapons, and murder them many, many times. In this Deathloop Visionaries guide, we’ll introduce you to all eight Visionaries, link you to walkthroughs of their dedicated missions...
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

The Ballad of Ramblin’ Frank (Frank) Visionary Lead – Deathloop walkthrough and tips

Deathloop’s Ramblin’ Frank Spicer doesn’t have a Slab, but he does have a shiny gun. And a container full of fireworks. Our Deathloop “The Ballad of Ramblin’ Frank” guide will help you find everything you need for the break into Frank’s, search Frank’s Club, kill Frank Spicer, take Frank’s Constancy Automatic, find the fireworks, go to Otto’s at noon (or later), return to Otto’s in the morning, prevent the fire, find the code, open the container, and sabotage the flaps steps of this Lead.
ENTERTAINMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy