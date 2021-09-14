Lost In Transmission (Egor) Visionary Lead – Deathloop walkthrough and tips

For your first encounter with Aleksis, one of the 8 Visionaries you need to defeat in Deathloop, you’ll have no idea which one he is — everyone in his party is wearing a wolf mask. There’s more than one way to figure out which one is him, but there’s one method I like the most. You’ll need to be stealthy, otherwise you’ll have to fight (and kill) basically everyone at the party. If you’ve been taking out Visionaries, the Time Loop becomes increasingly unstable, with enemies wielding far more powerful weapons after each kill. That makes Aleksis one of the most dangerous. His castle party area is packed with dozens of Eternalists willing to protect their leader at any cost.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 7 DAYS AGO