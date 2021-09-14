Deathloop guide: Every weapon

This video showcases how to get all the legendary weapons from your Arsenal leads in Deathloop. This includes the Sepulchra Breteira (sniper rifle) in Updaam, Frank's Constancy Automatic (dual-magazine pistol) in Fristad Rock, the Strelak Verso (dual pistols/SMG) at The Complex, and the Heritage Gun (shotgun/rifle) in Fristad Rock, which you get by completing Charlie's Reward Scheme game in the evening. 00:00 - Intro 00:15 - Keep On Giving (Sepulchra Breteira Sniper Rifle) Updaam Afternoon 02:08 - All Night Long (Constancy Automatic Dual-Mag Pistol) Fristad Rock Morning 03:47 - In This Together (Strelak Verso Dual Pistols/SMG) The Complex Noon 05:42 - Super Shifty (Heritage Gun Shotgun/Rifle) Fristad Rock Evening 06:12 - Explanation Of How Reward Scheme Game Works 07:09 - Dawn Of Reason Game Explanation 08:25 - Hangar 2 Game/Routing 09:30 - Final Reward Scheme Game For more on Deathloop, check out our full wiki on IGN @ https://www.ign.com/wikis/deathloop/
