Deathloop guide: Every weapon

By Jeffrey Parkin
Polygon
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeathloop’s weapons change the way you play the game. From silent nail guns to transforming shotguns, you’ve got options for every style of play. In Polygon’s Deathloop weapons guide, we’ll give you a quick overview weapon and type, along with our recommendations for the best Trinkets to get the most out of each gun.

