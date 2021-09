North Americans are fat. We are in the worse shape in the 230+ years of our existence. A number of factors have contributed to this problem, like TV, computer games, and maybe even fast food. McDonald's is not the blame. We had them when I was growing up too. The difference is that we skated outside; we played in the gym, and burned off every calorie from every french-fried potato and cheeseburger.

2 DAYS AGO