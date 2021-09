Manchester City have only lost one Champions League group game at the Etihad Stadium since the 2015-16 campaign. That defeat came to Lyon in 2018, but aside from that they have been imperious during the early stages of the European competition.RB Leipzig face the arduous task of travelling to Manchester this evening in the hope of taking something back to Germany.But having just been thumped 4-1 by Bayern Munich, the form table points firmly in the direction of the Premier League champions.Pep Guardiola could welcome back Phil Foden for tonight’s match as he returns from injury. The England international was...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 8 DAYS AGO