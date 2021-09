The top four already has a very familiar feel to it. We are back on Monday for Everton v Burnley. Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani, speaking to Sky Sports:. On Harvey Elliott's injury: "I wish the boy well. This is football. It's accidental. Personally I feel sorry for the boy. The injury is difficult for him. We cannot control that kind of injury. It was accidental but I am honestly sorry for the player."

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 13 DAYS AGO