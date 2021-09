The Tar Heels add another piece to their 2022 Top247 No. 13 ranked recruiting class, with the addition of George Pettaway 5-foot-11 186 pounds from Nansemond-Suffolk Academy High (VA). Beating out Florida, Oregon and Penn State for the Top247 Composite top100 player in the nation and the No. 7running back is major get. He is a great piece to what they are looking to build on the offensive side with the two headed-monster at running back pairing him with Top247 top 150 play and No. 13 running back Omarion Hampton Cleveland High (NC).

NFL ・ 12 HOURS AGO