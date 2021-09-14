Bluetest Integrates the R&S 5G Radio Communication Tester into its Reverberation Test Systems
Bluetest announced that they can now integrate the R&S CMX500 5G NR radio communication tester from Rohde & Schwarz for 5G FR1 MIMO over-the-air (OTA) measurements into their reverberation chambers. The reverberation chambers from Bluetest in combination with the R&S CMX500 enable developers and manufacturers of 5G components and devices to perform MIMO stress testing under realistic conditions with high data rates.www.everythingrf.com
