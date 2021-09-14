CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Is Mercury Poisoning Causing Your Anxiety and Depression?

By Sponsored: Advertising Content
KTEN.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOriginally Posted On: Does Mercury Cause Anxiety? | Mercury and Depression (alternativetomeds.com) Does Mercury Cause Anxiety, Depression, Insomnia & Other Symptoms?. Yes, it is possible according to studies published in the US-based Journal of Psychological Reports18 and also according to scientific studies from international sources. Brazilian researchers have concluded that chronic insomnia is characteristic of mercury exposure.14 In severe cases, such as workplace exposure in the fluorescent lamp industry, other symptoms can emerge such as tremors, uncontrollable periodic shaking, and muscle rigidity. Many psychiatric symptoms are documented as characteristic of toxic exposures, including OCD, excessive anger, anxiety, depression, impaired self-esteem, and other symptoms that could easily be misdiagnosed as a mental disorder.11,14,18 Though regulators carelessly assume that the amount and duration of mercury exposure is generally limited, medical studies estimate that the half life of mercury in the brain is about 20 years.8,16 The problem of toxic poisoning symptoms takes on a whole new level of concern, when one considers the potential risks of neurological damage over such a long time frame. Let’s take a closer look at the connections between mercury and your mental and physical health.

www.kten.com

Comments / 3

Related
EatThis

The #1 Cause of Depression, According to Science

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's 2019 National Health Interview Survey, 4.7 percent of adults over the age of 18 experience regular feelings of depression, with about 1 out of every 6 adults will have depression at some time in their life. While everyone experiences sadness on occasion, how is depression different, who is most likely to get it and what is the number one cause? Read on to learn everything you need to know about depression—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
MENTAL HEALTH
Gillian May

6 Surprising Physical Symptoms of Anxiety and Depression

Most people know the main symptoms of anxiety and depression. These are symptoms like losing interest in activities, feeling tired, sad and nervous, having sleep troubles, etc. But there are some other lesser-known physical symptoms that many people experience but rarely talk about.
womenworking.com

Health Benefits of Sleeping on Your Left Side

It’s no secret that the way you sleep can impact your health. We know that getting seven to eight hours of sleep every day is essential. But did you know that which side you sleep on can also have a huge effect on your physical well-being?. According to experts, sleeping...
HEALTH
healthleadersmedia.com

Anxiety and Depression Common Among Coronavirus 'Long Haulers'

In addition to physical symptoms such as cough and fatigue, coronavirus 'long haulers' are experiencing a range of behavioral health conditions. — Coronavirus "long haulers" are experiencing several behavioral health conditions, according to an expert atDoctor On Demand. One of the more mysterious characteristics of COVID-19 is that a significant...
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mercury Poisoning#Depression#Brazilian#The History Of Mercury#Cfl#Batteries Vaccines 17#Dental#Organic Mercury Organic#Jama Pediatrics#North American
Psych Centra

8 Tips to Get to the Root of Your Anxiety and Why It Matters

Understanding where your anxiety comes from may help you find effective ways to manage it long term. Symptoms of anxiety often have a root cause, sometimes beyond our awareness. Beneath the shakiness, sweaty palms, and queasy stomach may reside a reason you’re hurting, afraid, uncertain, or ashamed. This root cause...
MENTAL HEALTH
healthday.com

Poison-Proofing Your House: Quiz

1. Roughly what percentage of childhood poisonings are fatal?. 2. Which of the following household items is the most harmful if swallowed?. b. Liquid or powdered automatic dishwashing detergent. c. Fluoride toothpaste. d. Mouthwash. 3. Which one of these medicines and supplements fatally poisons the most young children in the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wvua23.com

Your Personal Best: Dealing with stress and anxiety

About 40 million Americans 18 and older deal with anxiety disorders. With the COVID-19 pandemic, those rates have increased. According to the American Psychological Association, incorporating positive coping techniques may help to reduce our daily stress and manage it better. Dr. Milady Murphy said that some examples of managing stress...
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
EPA
Psych Centra

How to Support Your Romantic Partner If They Live with Anxiety

If your loved one lives with anxiety, you may not always know how to help — but you can do plenty to support them. Anxiety symptoms can cause the most distress for the person who experiences them. All the same, watching a loved one have a hard time with anxiety can prompt a different kind of pain, especially when you feel powerless to make a difference.
MENTAL HEALTH
mycanyonlake.com

‘House of CBD’ Helps Residents Cope with Pain, Inflammation, Stress, Anxiety, Depression and PTSD. They Also Offer CBD Products for Your Pets, Delta-8 THC and RTIC Products!

What is Delta-8? Delta-8 THC is a psychoactive compound that’s pretty similar to delta-9 THC. Delta-9 THC is a compound in the cannabis plant that produces a high. It’s what people are usually referring to when they talk about THC. Though delta-8 is similar to delta-9 THC, it has a...
CANYON LAKE, TX
Baton Rouge Business Report

Many US workers suffer from depression or anxiety but their employers are unaware

A new study found that about two-thirds of employees have clinically measurable symptoms of anxiety or depression, Fortune reports. And while just 10% of workers reported having severe symptoms, 55% are experiencing mild to moderate distress, according to a survey of 2,000 U.S. adults conducted in July by digital therapy company SilverCloud Health for its 2021 Employee Mental Health and Wellbeing Checkup.
MENTAL HEALTH
Newsweek

Magic Mushrooms May Be the Biggest Advance in Treating Depression Since Prozac

For most of his adult life, Aaron Presley, age 34, felt like a husk of a person, a piece of "garbage." He was trapped in a reality that was so excruciatingly tedious that he had trouble getting out of bed in the morning. Then, all at once, the soul-crushing, depressive fog started to lift, and the most meaningful experience of his life began.
HEALTH
artofmanliness.com

Podcast #741: The Exercise Prescription for Depression and Anxiety

If you went to the doctor about treating your depression or anxiety, you might expect to be written a prescription for Zoloft or Xanax. But if you went in to see Dr. Jasper Smits, he might write you a different kind of prescription, one that instructed you to take a jog around the block.
MENTAL HEALTH
EatThis

Eat This to Avoid COVID, Says New Study

In terms of preventing COVID-19, we're familiar with the most tried-and-true advice: Get vaccinated, wear a face mask in public, observe social distancing. But less well-known—and perhaps just as important—is how to boost the immune system to reduce the risk of contracting the virus. Using solid data from non-COVID-specific studies, experts including Dr. Anthony Fauci recommend exercise, reducing stress, and taking vitamins C and D. But new research suggests your daily diet might directly guard against COVID. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Post

Why poison ivy can make your skin so itchy

A patient recently came in to our dermatology clinic with a rash and a story similar to so many others. He had been out camping with friends a few days earlier and helped carry some logs to stoke the fire. Little did he know he was going to pay for lending a helping hand. A couple days later, red patches appeared on his forearms and chest, which soon began to itch miserably and form water blisters.
SKIN CARE
deseret.com

Pfizer reveals side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine booster

Pfizer has released the list of side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, and they’re pretty similar to the side effects from the second dose. The Food and Drug Administration released the data from Pfizer, which outlined what side effects 300 participants felt during a trial of the booster stage. Here’s a quick breakdown.
INDUSTRY
Norwich Bulletin

Healthy Living: Onslaught of severe weather can cause stress and anxiety

Within a week, Connecticut residents were subjected to high winds, flooding rains, and tornadoes thanks to two tropical storms, Henri and Ida. Power outages, downed trees, damages to homes, cars and schools were reported across the state. It’s easy to imagine that residents’ stress and anxiety levels were up significantly as well.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy