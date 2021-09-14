Is Mercury Poisoning Causing Your Anxiety and Depression?

Originally Posted On: Does Mercury Cause Anxiety? | Mercury and Depression (alternativetomeds.com) Does Mercury Cause Anxiety, Depression, Insomnia & Other Symptoms?. Yes, it is possible according to studies published in the US-based Journal of Psychological Reports18 and also according to scientific studies from international sources. Brazilian researchers have concluded that chronic insomnia is characteristic of mercury exposure.14 In severe cases, such as workplace exposure in the fluorescent lamp industry, other symptoms can emerge such as tremors, uncontrollable periodic shaking, and muscle rigidity. Many psychiatric symptoms are documented as characteristic of toxic exposures, including OCD, excessive anger, anxiety, depression, impaired self-esteem, and other symptoms that could easily be misdiagnosed as a mental disorder.11,14,18 Though regulators carelessly assume that the amount and duration of mercury exposure is generally limited, medical studies estimate that the half life of mercury in the brain is about 20 years.8,16 The problem of toxic poisoning symptoms takes on a whole new level of concern, when one considers the potential risks of neurological damage over such a long time frame. Let’s take a closer look at the connections between mercury and your mental and physical health.