CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

China self-driving firm DeepRoute.ai raises $300 million from Alibaba, others

By Syndicated Content
101 WIXX
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING (Reuters) – Chinese autonomous driving startup DeepRoute.ai said on Tuesday it raised $300 million from investors including e-commerce company Alibaba to expand its test fleet and develop technologies including self-driving trucks. Other investors in the funding round include Greater China-focused tech investor Jeneration Capital, Chinese automaker Geely and some...

wixx.com

Comments / 0

Related
101 WIXX

U.S. business optimism in China rebounds to pre-trade war levels -survey

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – U.S. companies’ optimism about business conditions in China has recovered to hit three-year highs even though the firms have reservations about Beijing’s COVID-19 policy, an annual survey showed on Thursday. Beijing’s wide-ranging crackdown on companies has also unnerved U.S. firms, an American industry lobby executive said. The...
FOREIGN POLICY
101 WIXX

IMF says China has tools to avoid Evergrande’s problems becoming systemic crisis

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday said it is closely following developments surrounding China Evergrande Group, but believes Beijing has the tools to prevent the situation from turning into a systemic crisis. IMF chief economist Gita Gopinath told Reuters the real estate sector was a big part...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cao Cao
MarketWatch

First Watch Restaurant Group sets IPO terms to raise up to $189 million

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc. has set terms for its initial public offering, in which the Florida-based daytime restaurant chain is looking to raise up to $189.2 million. The company is offering 9.46 million shares in the IPO, which is expected to price between $17 and $20 a share. With 57.63 million shares expected to be outstanding after the IPO, the pricing would value the company at up to $1.15 billion. The stock is expected to list on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "FWRG." BofA Securities, Goldman Sachs and Jefferies are the lead underwriters. The company recorded net income of $1.8 million on revenue of $281.1 million in the six months ended June 27, after a loss of $31.4 million on revenue of $133.2 million in the same period a year ago. The company is looking to go public during a record year for IPOs, and at a time the Renaissance IPO ETF has gained 5.4% over the past three months while the S&P 500 has tacked on 2.5%.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nissan Motor Company#Greater China#Reuters#Chinese#Jeneration Capital#Weride#Pony Ai#Toyota Motor#Dongfeng Motor#Cainiao
crowdfundinsider.com

Payments Firm Recharge Raises $35 million Series B

Dutch Fintech Recharge has raised $35 million in Series B funding led by new investor SmartFin and existing investors Prime Ventures and Kreos Capital. According to a release, the new investment is one of the largest in a Dutch startup this year. Recharge says that currently, over 3 million people...
BUSINESS
AFP

Tokyo's Nikkei plunges more than 2% on China debt crisis fears

Tokyo's key Nikkei 225 index plunged more than two percent at the open on Tuesday, extending Wall Street falls on contagion fears from the expected collapse of debt-plagued Chinese property giant Evergrande. There are fears that Chinese authorities may not be able to contain the fallout of the firm's potentially disorderly collapse, which could affect many other companies and poses contagion risks, experts say.
STOCKS
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Bill Gates Secures Hundreds of Millions From U.S. Firms for Climate Fight

Breakthrough Energy, a non-profit founded by Gates in 2016, announced Monday that it has secured investments from Microsoft, BlackRock, General Motors, American Airlines, Boston Consulting Group, Bank of America and ArcelorMittal. The Washington-headquartered firm said the money will be used to fund its "Breakthrough Energy Catalyst," a project launched earlier...
ADVOCACY
The Street Crypto

Avalanche Raises $230 Million From Token Sale

The Avalanche blockchain has been quickly growing and has seen its AVAX token increase over 1,600% year-to-date. The foundation behind the blockchain announced that it has raised $230 million in funding via private sales of its token to investment groups like Polychain and Three Arrows Capital. Learn how smart money...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Alibaba
Country
China
aibusiness.com

Alibaba leads $300m investment in Chinese autonomous vehicle startup DeepRoute.ai

Chinese autonomous vehicle startup DeepRoute.ai has closed a $300m Series B round, led by e-commerce giant Alibaba. DeepRoute is developing robotaxis and autonomous trucks, with long-term plans to develop vehicles for shipping and freight delivery. The company said it plans to use its new funds to further research and development,...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Xpeng-Backed Startup Says to Deliver Flying Cars in 2024

BEIJING (Reuters) - Xpeng Heitech, a flying car startup backed by electric vehicle maker Xpeng Inc, said on Wednesday that it would deliver flying cars to customers in 2024. The startup, founded in 2013 and funded by Xpeng and Xpeng's Chief Executive He Xiaopeng, now employs 400 people and will expand workforce to have 700 people by the end of this year, company's founder Zhao Deli told World New Energy Vehicle Congress.
CARS
The Motley Fool

China Is Breaking Up Alipay: Time to Sell Alibaba?

Regulators are ordering Alipay to separate its lending products into a new app. The government is also forcing Alipay's credit scoring data into a new entity the government will control. China is aiming to reduce credit risk in its economy, and Alibaba is bearing the brunt of those efforts. On...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

China Regulators Ask Tencent, Alibaba, Peers To Stop Blocking Each Others' Links

The regulatory clampdown on Chinese internet and tech stocks is ongoing, with Beijing continuing to announce incremental measures. What Happened: China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology has issued an ultimatum to internet companies that they should cease blocking each other's links on their sites or risk facing regulatory action, Reuters reported.
INTERNET
Benzinga

How China Continues To Breed Danger For Alibaba, Baidu, Tencent's Prospects

Concerns are at peak among investors and domestic tech companies, including China's cloud majors Baidu Inc's (NASDAQ: BIDU) Baidu AI, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd's (NYSE: BABA) Alibaba Cloud, Tencent Holdings Ltd's (OTC: TCEHY) Tencent Cloud, and Huawei Technologies' Huawei Cloud, Canalys reports. The four cloud companies account for 80% of...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Nio Rivals Xpeng, Li Auto Fall In Hong Kong After Minister's Comments, Alibaba Continues To Dip While Other Big Tech Firms Strike Gains

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA), Xpeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV) and Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) are trading lower in Hong Kong on Tuesday, while Tencent Holdings Limited (OTC: TCEHY), Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) and JD.Com Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) are advancing. What’s Moving: Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba’s shares...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy