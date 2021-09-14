Editorial l Lambs' legacy includes array of community involvement
THE ISSUE: Steve and Jewel Lamb sell Citrus County automobile dealerships. OUR OPINION: An opportunity for new owners to reach out into the community. For the past several years, many community events were run by, touched by, or involved with Steve and Jewel Lamb and their Crystal Automotive Group that owned Crystal Chevrolet, Crystal Chrysler-Dodge and Crystal Ford-Lincoln dealerships in the county.www.chronicleonline.com
Comments / 0