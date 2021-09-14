Asia Session: Volatility Remains Muted; Inflation, Tapering Watch Continue

SPX 500 – 5 minute. However, notice in the charts above that price reversed about 30 minutes after the statement was released. There was a straightforward surprise in Fed Chairman’s Press Conference that followed, ‘Language in the statement is meant to flag bar for taper could be met as soon as next meeting’. In addition, he followed up with, ‘Many of the FOMC feel substantial further progress test on employment has been met. My own view is that it is all but met’. And one more statement that ‘tapering could conclude in the middle of next year’. This is the most hawkish the Fed has been since the beginning of the pandemic.

BUSINESS ・ 6 HOURS AGO