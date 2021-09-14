CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asia Session: Volatility Remains Muted; Inflation, Tapering Watch Continue

Financial markets remained eerily muted overnight, trading mostly sideways and leaving me asking myself, "is September the new May?" A lack of tier-1 data is partially to blame as the street remains in limbo, torn over uncertainty about the Fed taper and its implications for juicy valuations everywhere, the delta-variant, inflation, uninspiring data from China and whether the global recovery is becoming more k-shaped than K-SHAPED.

