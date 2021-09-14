Texas Football: 3 players that benefit most from Casey Thompson starting

Casey Thompson is used to being doubted at this point. Now in his fourth year at Texas and poised to make the first start of his career against Rice on Saturday, Thompson has always had to deal with the other guy in the room. Thompson was the initial quarterback commit in Tom Herman's first full cycle in 2018, but even that was a tough road. Thompson wanted to make a commitment early in the spring after visiting Austin for a junior day in February. The Texas staff asked him to hold off while they looked at a few other options, and Thompson went about his business making visits to Miami and North Carolina.

FOOTBALL ・ 10 DAYS AGO