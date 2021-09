TOLEDO, Ohio. - On a hot Sunday afternoon in northern Ohio, the Fighting Illini Soccer team battled out a physical 1-0 win over the Toledo Rockets. The Illini held the Rockets (4-1-2) to just three shots on goal in the match and just one in the second half, while the Illinois offense fired 15 shots (10 on goal) and broke through in the 79th minute courtesy of freshman Sydney Stephens. Illinois improves to 4-3-0 on the season and takes a two-match winning streak into Friday's Big Ten opener at No. 16 Michigan.

