Elliot Page marks first red carpet since transition

Birmingham Star
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington [US], September 14 (ANI): Hollywood star Elliot Page looked absolutely handsome in an all-black suit at the 2021 Met Gala in New York City on Monday. The Canadian actor posed on the red carpet in a classic Balenciaga suit with a crisp white shirt underneath, fitting the 'In America: A Lexicon of Fashion' theme. Following in the Converse-clad footsteps of Met Gala co-host Timothee Chalamet, Page opted to pair his suit with black sneakers.

www.birminghamstar.com

