Shayna M. Sanborn BARRE — Shayna Mae Sanborn passed away at her home on Aug. 23, 2021. Born on Jan. 4, 1989, she was the daughter of Kenneth Sanborn and Joan (Beede) Brown. Shayna is survived by her father and mother; her children, Kiera, Sabrina, Jasmine, Harley and Sabastian; her stepsisters, Raeline Sanborn, Sarah Cline and Lisa Nutbrown. She leaves behind her grandparents, Richard and Ruth Sanborn; her uncles and aunts with their extended families, Edmund and Linda Sanborn, Clarence and Elle Sanborn, Linda and Duane Beede, Bonnie Smith, Chuck Livingston, Ronald Beede, Lois and Mitchell Burgess; as well as many close and dear friends. She was predeceased by her grandparents, Harold and Lillian Beede; as well as her uncle, Raymond Sanborn. There are no calling hours. There will be graveside service held in the Plain-Mont Cemetery on Sept. 25, 2021, at 11 a.m. A celebration of life will follow at a later date of the families choosing. Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer St. in Barre, assisted the family. Family owned and operated. Those wishing to send online condolences may do so at: www.pruneaupollifuneralhome.com.