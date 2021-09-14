CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opportunity Enterprises kicks off fundraising for new respite facility at Lake Eliza

By AMY LAVALLEY
Chesterton Tribune
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTracy Ruiz said her son Ethan, who recently turned 12, has a “joy for life” and increasingly shows how much he wants to be independent. “I’m here as a mom whose son is not always able to go to that birthday party or summer camp,” she said of Ethan, who has Down syndrome.

