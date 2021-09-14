Tough choices on city pools

This time of year, when evenings bring the first glimmer of an autumn chill, lazy days at the city pools might be the furthest thing from your mind. But now is the time for the city of St. Joseph to begin contemplating the future of municipal pools. It will be a difficult conversation due to aging facilities, lifeguard availability and declining usage. It shouldn’t be a decision based on nostalgia or the belief that once a neighborhood has something, it can never be taken away.