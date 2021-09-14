CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Joseph, MO

Tough choices on city pools

By News-Press NOW
newspressnow.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis time of year, when evenings bring the first glimmer of an autumn chill, lazy days at the city pools might be the furthest thing from your mind. But now is the time for the city of St. Joseph to begin contemplating the future of municipal pools. It will be a difficult conversation due to aging facilities, lifeguard availability and declining usage. It shouldn’t be a decision based on nostalgia or the belief that once a neighborhood has something, it can never be taken away.

www.newspressnow.com

Comments / 1

Related
Fox News

Gabby Petito's stepfather lays a stone cross at spot where her remains were found

Gabby Petito's stepfather on Tuesday visited the Wyoming site where her body was found by investigators last weekend and marked it with a cross made out of stone. Petito's body was discovered on Sunday at the Spread Creek Dispersed Campground in the Bridger-Teton National Forrest more than a week after she was reported missing and her remains were identified this week. Her death is being investigated as a homicide.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saint Joseph, MO
Local
Missouri Government
Saint Joseph, MO
Government
NBC News

Biden, Macron to meet in person amid submarine tension

WASHINGTON — The White House acknowledged Wednesday that U.S. officials could have consulted and communicated better with their French counterparts over a nuclear-powered submarine deal with Australia that has triggered a diplomatic firestorm with France. In a joint statement following a call between President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Records#Recreation#Noyes Pool

Comments / 0

Community Policy