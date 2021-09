CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) The parents of a man that drowned in August in Morgan County have filed a wrongful-death lawsuit against three men. The lawsuit was filed Friday in Camden County seeks damages for the death of Sean Jouglard. The three men, Dylan McEwen and Eric Goette, along with Sean, were out on the Lake of the Ozarks in a boat when they say Sean went swimming and did not surface.