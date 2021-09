LAWRENCE — Kansas football coach Lance Leipold didn’t need much time Tuesday to think of things to highlight about his offensive coordinator, Andy Kotelnicki. During Leipold’s latest appearance on "Hawk Talk with Lance Leipold," he described Kotelnicki as the most versatile member of his coaching staff, noting he has coached each position on offense. He commended Kotelnicki for being a part of what the two of them helped build at Buffalo, and recognized his willingness to adapt each year depending on where they want to focus their offensive efforts.

