Post-Game Quotes: Ravens at Raiders

By Baltimore Ravens
baltimoreravens.com
 9 days ago

(on what the team's performance down to the last minute says about the resiliency of this team) "We have a lot of fight and a lot of heart, but we have a lot of room for improvement. Where we're at right now, I just feel like this was a tough one. The biggest thing is that we have to learn from it and have a strong week. We have another tough opponent coming into our house, opening up our home game, so we have to be at our best. This is one of those things, but our team is a tough team. We know we have a lot of heart, but we have to find a way to win ballgames like this."

