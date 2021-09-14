Hey Siri! Astros rookie homers twice in 15-1 win at Rangers

HOUSTON (AP) — Lance McCullers Jr. threw six strong innings, Kyle Tucker homered and the Houston Astros beat the Los Angeles Angels 3-1. McCullers permitted one run on three hits with seven strikeouts. He won his third straight decision and has allowed two runs or fewer in three straight starts. After Juan Lagares tied it 1-1 in the fifth with a homer to left, Tucker hit a two-run homer to right-center off Jose Quijada in the bottom of the inning. The Angels' Shohei Ohtani went 1 for 3 with a walk on the day Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr. tied him for the major league lead in homers at 44.

MLB ・ 9 DAYS AGO