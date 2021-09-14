Hey Siri! Astros rookie homers twice in 15-1 win at Rangers
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Hey Siri, this was a first start to remember after all of those years working to get to the majors. Jose Siri homered twice and added a two-run single while becoming the first big league player since RBIs became official in 1920 to have two homers and five RBIs in a first career start as the AL West-leading Houston Astros overwhelmed the last-place Texas Rangers 15-1 on Monday night.www.perutribune.com
