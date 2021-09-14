iME Lists on AscendEX
AscendEX is thrilled to announce the listing of the iMe token (LIME) under the pair USDT/LIME on Sept. 14 at 1 p.m. UTC. iMe is an innovative, Telegram-based messaging platform with extended functionality and DeFi capabilities. iMe is the only project to introduce DeFi functionality on a messaging platform. The first of its kind, iMe has a fully integrated, noncustodial, built-in crypto wallet. The project combines the security of crypto wallets and the utility of encrypted messaging applications.www.coinspeaker.com
