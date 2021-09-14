CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
China self-driving firm DeepRoute.ai raises $300 million from Alibaba, others

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING (Reuters) – Chinese autonomous driving startup DeepRoute.ai said on Tuesday it raised $300 million from investors including e-commerce company Alibaba to expand its test fleet and develop technologies including self-driving trucks. Other investors in the funding round include Greater China-focused tech investor Jeneration Capital, Chinese automaker Geely and some...

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Bill Gates Secures Hundreds of Millions From U.S. Firms for Climate Fight

Breakthrough Energy, a non-profit founded by Gates in 2016, announced Monday that it has secured investments from Microsoft, BlackRock, General Motors, American Airlines, Boston Consulting Group, Bank of America and ArcelorMittal. The Washington-headquartered firm said the money will be used to fund its "Breakthrough Energy Catalyst," a project launched earlier...
ADVOCACY
The Street Crypto

Avalanche Raises $230 Million From Token Sale

The Avalanche blockchain has been quickly growing and has seen its AVAX token increase over 1,600% year-to-date. The foundation behind the blockchain announced that it has raised $230 million in funding via private sales of its token to investment groups like Polychain and Three Arrows Capital. Learn how smart money...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
aibusiness.com

US News and World Report

Xpeng-Backed Startup Says to Deliver Flying Cars in 2024

BEIJING (Reuters) - Xpeng Heitech, a flying car startup backed by electric vehicle maker Xpeng Inc, said on Wednesday that it would deliver flying cars to customers in 2024. The startup, founded in 2013 and funded by Xpeng and Xpeng's Chief Executive He Xiaopeng, now employs 400 people and will expand workforce to have 700 people by the end of this year, company's founder Zhao Deli told World New Energy Vehicle Congress.
CARS
cryptopotato.com

Venture Firm Raises $350 Million to Double Down on Its Cryptocurrency Involvement

The US venture capital firm – Jump Capital – closed its largest fundraise to get involved deeper into the cryptocurrency space. Jump Capital – a Chigaco-based venture capital firm – decided to expand its cryptocurrency engagement by closing its latest fund at $350 million. The company has made 30 investments in the digital asset space in 2021 alone.
MARKETS
just-auto.com

